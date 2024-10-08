Wait, Trump Is Beating Kamala...With Arab Americans?

I’m not getting too excited about this poll, but if this turns out to be confirmed by the exits on Election Day, what an epic failure on behalf of Kamala Harris. Maybe there’s a lot of noise drowning out more sensible voices, but Arab Americans back Trump over Harris by a four-point margin. You read that right. After all the hysterics over Israel, Gaza, and Hamas, Trump bests Kamala with this voter group (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump garnered more support from Arab Americans than Vice President Kamala Harris has, continuing a dramatic departure from past political norms, a new poll showed. Trump bested Harris 46% to 42% among likely Arab American voters as the Democratic presidential nominee scrambles to win back the key bloc amid friction over the Israel-Hamas war, according to an Arab American Institute survey. Among the broader sample of Arab Americans, which includes individuals who aren’t likely to vote, Trump’s margin shrinks, but he still retains the advantage, 42% to 41%. […] Back in 2020, Biden is believed to have won roughly 60% of Arab American support, per exit polling data. However, Democrats’ support among Arab Americans has winnowed dramatically since the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre that killed 1,200 Israelis and sparked a war in the Gaza Strip.

One could conclude this is why Michigan is tight, though Trump is splitting evenly with voters there among 18-29-year-olds, another damning indictment against Kamala. Trump is also doing better with black men in Michigan, all of which is contributing to the Democratic fits over this state. I won’t hold my breath over this poll, but it’s interesting. Let’s see what the exits show in less than a month.