Tipsheet

Some Had Meltdowns, Some Were Measured, But the Media Really Couldn't Hide This Fact About the VP Debate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 02, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was prepared for this debate, whereas Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz probably should’ve skipped the Michigan-Minnesota game because he was rather sloppy. The governor did get into something of a groove, but the damage was done. Vance looked better polished and easily outmaneuvered the attacks from Walz and the CBS News moderators, Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. Even The New York Times described Vance’s performance as “crisp.”

It's no secret that Democrats began texting their media contacts to voice their concerns. They don't think Walz's performance was election-killing, but as PBS'  Lisa Desjardins noted, the aura of disappointment is palpable.

Other media reactions were less measured. To the shock of no one, MSNBC suffered a total meltdown, with Joy Reid claiming that Vance is pushing for a “Fugitive Slave Act” like law for abortions, Nicole Wallace demanding F-bombs be hurled or something, and Rachel Maddow delivering spin so bad that even she likely doesn’t believe it. 

"I wouldn't describe them as evenly matched because they are so different,” she said. 

Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon mocked Maddow’s remarks, saying, "I wouldn't describe the Dodgers and White Sox as evenly matched because they are so different.”  Also, Vance was "mansplaining" to Walz?

ABC News’ Linsey David, perhaps trying to shed her burgeoning reputation as a reporter who’s no better than Democratic Party spokesperson, said that Walz’s debate performance was Biden-esque. ABC News’ Jon Karl couldn’t deny that Walz was sloppy. CNN even called out Walz for looking unready. 

Yet, these reactions are how you know Vance wiped the floor with Walz. Now, VP debates don’t matter anymore. 

It’s part of this entitlement mentality that Democrats have concerning elections—they think they should win all of them. When they don’t, it’s either due to fraud—the irony—or that America is racist. It’s predictably puerility. How about not nominating people who totally suck. That would do wonders in avoiding these implosions on the debate stage.

But you can always count on CNN’s Jim Acosta to bring up issues that no one cares about—the 2020 election—or ones that have been neutralized because it’s become a national punchline and a MAGA anthem. The Left tried to drag Trump over the Springfield Haitians allegedly eating dogs and cats. It’s spawned scores of remixes that no doubt are aimed to mock the former president, but they’re our anthems now

JD Vance did a better job pushing back on this stuff than Corey Lewandowski, but that’s a given though he was right to push back on Acosta’s ridiculous claim that border crossings are down along with violent crime. Vance was also excellent ripping apart the failed Biden-Harris immigration plan.


***

Last Note: At least you can count on Scott Jennings to bring CNN back to reality.

Also, these moderators last night, man:

