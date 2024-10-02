Some Had Meltdowns, Some Were Measured, But the Media Really Couldn't Hide This Fact About the VP Debate

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was prepared for this debate, whereas Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz probably should’ve skipped the Michigan-Minnesota game because he was rather sloppy. The governor did get into something of a groove, but the damage was done. Vance looked better polished and easily outmaneuvered the attacks from Walz and the CBS News moderators, Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. Even The New York Times described Vance’s performance as “crisp.”

It's no secret that Democrats began texting their media contacts to voice their concerns. They don't think Walz's performance was election-killing, but as PBS' Lisa Desjardins noted, the aura of disappointment is palpable.

On the brief PBS post-game analysis, Lisa Desjardins relays that her Trump sources were extremely pleased with Vance, while Democrats were disappointed in Walz. pic.twitter.com/9YkJHcQsWZ — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 2, 2024

Other media reactions were less measured. To the shock of no one, MSNBC suffered a total meltdown, with Joy Reid claiming that Vance is pushing for a “Fugitive Slave Act” like law for abortions, Nicole Wallace demanding F-bombs be hurled or something, and Rachel Maddow delivering spin so bad that even she likely doesn’t believe it.

"I wouldn't describe them as evenly matched because they are so different,” she said.

Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon mocked Maddow’s remarks, saying, "I wouldn't describe the Dodgers and White Sox as evenly matched because they are so different.” Also, Vance was "mansplaining" to Walz?

MSNBC's Joy Reid's reaction to the VP debate:



JD Vance "is in favor of a sort of Fugitive Slave Act to stop abortion."



UNHINGED: pic.twitter.com/ordBT1UYtj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 2, 2024

Joy Reid just factchecked Vance: “there aren’t 25 million illegals, there are more like 15 million”



Lmao — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 2, 2024

"I wouldn't describe the Dodgers and White Sox as evenly matched because they are so different" https://t.co/3L074uptHQ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 2, 2024

You must stop the debate and drop the F-bomb! https://t.co/5ULKAODSpa — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 2, 2024

MSNBC: JD Vance was “mansplaining” to Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/9MWrXNdrip — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

ABC News’ Linsey David, perhaps trying to shed her burgeoning reputation as a reporter who’s no better than Democratic Party spokesperson, said that Walz’s debate performance was Biden-esque. ABC News’ Jon Karl couldn’t deny that Walz was sloppy. CNN even called out Walz for looking unready.

ABC’s Linsey Davis likens Tim Walz’s debate performance with Biden’s debate performance. That’s how bad it was. Wow pic.twitter.com/Vvs0Q0Cgin — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2024

Walz did about as good as an 81 year old with onset dementia is quite the takeaway. https://t.co/Mn8qTD4BYI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024

ABC's Jonathan Karl: "I've got to say...Walz did seem unsteady and, frankly, what I saw in Walz is somebody who has not faced questions on...He was simply out of practice...JD Vance was very smooth. He took the arguments...to Kamala Harris. Overall, a tone of civility" pic.twitter.com/hxxUUtMWFO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2024

CNN: “JD Vance came to land a bunch of punches, and he DID!”



“Tim Walz did NOT seem prepared for it!” pic.twitter.com/AdaHENuT5q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

Look how apologetic he is, my goodness. He's terrified of being stabbed in the throat by a fork. https://t.co/YZLJoQFJxq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024

Yet, these reactions are how you know Vance wiped the floor with Walz. Now, VP debates don’t matter anymore.

This is so damning and revealing un multiple levels. https://t.co/3prSi5oSC7 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 2, 2024

It’s part of this entitlement mentality that Democrats have concerning elections—they think they should win all of them. When they don’t, it’s either due to fraud—the irony—or that America is racist. It’s predictably puerility. How about not nominating people who totally suck. That would do wonders in avoiding these implosions on the debate stage.

Is Jim Acosta the biggest propaganda mouthpiece for Kamala Harris on television? pic.twitter.com/FLiSinKRtO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

Jim Acosta is more concerned by the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name than the thousands of illegal immigrant murderers she let into America. pic.twitter.com/3tglTlgGSl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

But you can always count on CNN’s Jim Acosta to bring up issues that no one cares about—the 2020 election—or ones that have been neutralized because it’s become a national punchline and a MAGA anthem. The Left tried to drag Trump over the Springfield Haitians allegedly eating dogs and cats. It’s spawned scores of remixes that no doubt are aimed to mock the former president, but they’re our anthems now.

JD Vance did a better job pushing back on this stuff than Corey Lewandowski, but that’s a given though he was right to push back on Acosta’s ridiculous claim that border crossings are down along with violent crime. Vance was also excellent ripping apart the failed Biden-Harris immigration plan.

BORDER CZAR IS MY NEW FAVORITE SONG!!!🎵😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zcAX7vwayD — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 28, 2024





***

Last Note: At least you can count on Scott Jennings to bring CNN back to reality.

Out of the bullpen and throwing gas tonight following the VP debate on @cnn! pic.twitter.com/sFbzrtFO2w — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2024

Also, these moderators last night, man: