Here's When Trump Knew NYC Eric Adams Would Get Indicted

For months, Donald Trump has done something Kamala Harris has refused to do: hold a press conference. The vice president is being interviewed, but it’s vapid stuff, almost all done with uber-friendly outlets like MSNBC and CNN. Trump spoke to the press for nearly an hour at Trump Tower, where he was asked about the indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Trump said he didn’t know the intricacies of the case but said that he felt the mayor would be indicted after he warned that the endless stream of migrants would destroy New York City.

“I watched about a year ago when he talked about how the illegal migrants are hurting our city,” said the former president. “And I said, 'You know what, he'll be indicted within a year.' And I was exactly right,” added Trump.

He then went on to criticize the Democrats for politicizing the justice system to come after their enemies.

Here’s what Adams said about the illegal alien invasion in September of 2023.

Then again, Adams said this and later gave these people $53 million in pre-paid credit cards.

Adams was slapped with a five-count indictment yesterday that alleged the mayor took bribes, engaged in fraudulent activities, and took illegal campaign donations (via NYT):

The indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday morning after a search of the mayor’s official residence, Gracie Mansion, followed an investigation that started in 2021. Prosecutors said the scheme began when he was a top elected official in Brooklyn and continued after he became mayor. The judge in the case, Dale E. Ho, ordered Mr. Adams to appear on Friday at noon for an arraignment before a federal magistrate judge, but a lawyer for Mr. Adams asked the judge to move the hearing to early next week. When the arraignment takes place, Mr. Adams will be formally informed of his rights and will enter a plea, presumably of not guilty. The investigation focused on whether Mr. Adams, 64, had conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign campaign contributions in exchange for acting on its behalf. Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said that Mr. Adams had been “showered” with gifts that he knew were illegal. “This was a multiyear scheme to buy favor with a single New York City politician on the rise: Eric Adams,” Mr. Williams said at a news conference. “Year after year, he kept the public in the dark.” Mr. Williams discussed the indictment moments after Mr. Adams finished a raucous news conference at Gracie Mansion surrounded by supporters. Mr. Adams cast himself as a victim and urged New Yorkers to be patient. He said he would not resign despite numerous calls from elected officials — and hecklers who constantly interrupted and called him a disgrace. “I ask New Yorkers to wait to hear our defense,” said Mr. Adams, a Democrat. If Mr. Adams is convicted of all five counts in the indictment, the maximum penalty under law would be 45 years in prison.

