In the early hours of December 1, 2023, at around 5:40 a.m., a Haitian national ran down 71-year-old Kathy Lynn Heaton, a Springfield grandmother known affectionately as "Mawmaw" by her beloved, in the quaint Midwestern community. The collision killed her, but the driver got off scot-free. It was the morning after her 71st birthday, and Heaton, "a like-to-keep-busy kind of woman," was collecting trash cans outside her century-old home on Springfield-Xenia Road, a chore she's performed thousands of times for forty years. That was when 38-year-old Robenson Louis, driving a 2012 Chrysler 200 at 45 mph, hit Heaton with so much blunt force that the sheer impact knocked her socks off and ripped out her silver hair, clumps of which were found snagged within the cracks of the sedan's shattered windshield, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's crash report obtained by Townhall.

In Fremont City, a tiny town that sits outside Springfield, the local police chief, Chad Duncan, describes a community at each other throats, thanks to the mayhem caused by the arrival of the Haitians. He describes a ‘Mad Max’-like situation on the roads, lawlessness, and overall mayhem that’s gripped the Ohio city and fear it could be leeching into the surrounding areas. Chief Duncan also suspects that Springfield is going soft on reckless driving since two misdemeanors can lead to deportation. He also said that he was cut off from Springfield’s police radio system (via The Blaze):

"You've got a city that's in absolute turmoil," he said, referring to Springfield. "Everybody's against everybody." One of Duncan's most significant concerns is the increase in traffic accidents caused by Haitian drivers, who often are not licensed to operate vehicles, he said. He told Blaze News that Tremont City law enforcement is doing everything possible to crack down on the potentially deadly crashes but noted that Springfield appears to be protecting Haitian nationals from facing any real consequences for reckless driving. "People that shouldn't be driving, they're out there and they're allowing them to drive," Duncan remarked. Duncan told [Julio] Rosas about a recent traffic stop he conducted involving a Haitian national. "He didn't even have a license," he said. According to Duncan, the driver was speeding through Tremont City, going 44 mph in a 25 mph zone. He said it was the second time over a two-week period that he pulled the driver over and had the individual's car towed. Rosas asked Duncan whether Springfield would have towed the vehicle in that instance. "No," he replied. Duncan speculated that Springfield may be softening or avoiding reckless driving consequences for Haitian nationals to protect them from deportation. "If you get two misdemeanors, you are subject to be deported," he told Blaze News.

Springfield is already the subject of national conversation as stories from locals about Haitians eating pets, geese, and ducks went viral. The local authorities and the mayor’s office have denied the accusations, though the eyewitness account could scale the Rockies. Local fowl have been eaten, which was confirmed by police and 911 reports. The pets remains unverified, though the corroborating evidence is overwhelming.