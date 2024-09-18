The Usual Suspects Are Very Mad Terrorists Are Dying
Why Was Iran's 'Diplomat' Carrying a Hezbollah Pager?
A New Round of Devices Are Blowing Up Hezbollah Terrorists
The RNC Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Racine, Wisconsin. Here's Why.
Top Dem Accuses DHS of 'Stonewalling' Investigation Into Trump Assassination Attempt
Kamala Harris Still Has the Worst Answers on What to Do About Grocery...
Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates for the First Time in Four Years
Poll Shows a Close Race in Wisconsin
Columnist Engages in Quite the Distraction on Tim Walz's Stolen Valor
Did Kamala Harris Incite the Assassination Attempt Against Her Opponent?
Should Anyone Be Surprised by the Recent Allegations Against ABC News?
Trans People Were 'Overestimated' in the Census in Two Countries
The Contrast Between How Virginia Performs Against Its Competitors Is Something Else
Ohio Sheriff Has an Idea on How to Handle the Illegal Immigration Crisis
Tipsheet

MI Dem Rep Warns Harris Camp: All Is Not Well Here

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 18, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A familiar face is sounding the alarm for Democrats in her state: Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who is “worried” that the vice president is overlooking her standing in the crucial swing state. Dingell was equally nervous about Hillary Clinton in 2016, which led to Donald Trump winning the state for the Republicans for the first time since 1988. Despite being a foundational block in the proverbial ‘blue wall’ for Democrats, Dingell claims her state is ‘purple,’ not reliably Democratic, and if the GOP finds a message or messenger that carries, her state will go red. The congresswoman outlined those fears for Politico before the September 10 debate: 

Advertisement

Some Democrats say they’re watching not only for how she not only draws a clear contrast with Trump, but also how she distances herself from President Joe Biden. That could get tricky. 

“I think she’s going to walk a very thin line: Loyalty matters, and yet she’s also going to show what she’s going to do to address issues that are on peoples’ minds,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.). 

Dingell had been a lonely voice as she warned her party about Hillary Clinton’s struggles in Michigan in 2016 against Trump. And said she was still “worried” about Harris’ standing: “We’re a purple state,” she told us. “We’re tied. I don’t care what anybody else says.” 

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers watched the Biden-Trump debate with horror and later called on the president to end his reelection bid. Since then, Democrats have seen a surge of enthusiasm for Harris, and many in the party hope the energy translates down-ballot. 

Recommended

Why Was Iran's 'Diplomat' Carrying a Hezbollah Pager? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Harris isn’t seeing a significant bump over Trump post-debate. It’s not a margin where Democrats can be comfortable as the Trump vote is consistently underestimated. A one-to-three-point bump isn’t going to cut it. With the latest assassination attempt on Trump’s life, the projections must be retooled in the coming days. However, the media is trying to bury or blame the former president for this incident.

One group that’s keeping things tight in Michigan: black men. They’re breaking for Trump (via NY Post): 

New polling of the battleground Wolverine State suggests the Tuesday debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump didn’t help the Democrat in the chase for 15 electoral votes — though the Republican’s performance was widely panned. 

The Insider Advantage survey conducted Wednesday and Thursday morning shows the former president with a 49% to 48% lead in Michigan, an advantage that includes a 5-point lead with independents, per pollster Matt Towery. 

[…] 

“The poll also showed a slightly higher amount of support for Trump among African-Americans (around 20%), which may be an aberration, or a reflection of higher African-American numbers seen in recent national surveys such as The New York Times survey,” Towery adds.

Advertisement

It's something to keep an eye on, but winning Pennsylvania is the key here. Win there and everything falls in line. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Was Iran's 'Diplomat' Carrying a Hezbollah Pager? Katie Pavlich
Columnist Engages in Quite the Distraction on Tim Walz's Stolen Valor Rebecca Downs
ABC News Finally Responds to Allegations That It Rigged the Debate...Sort of Matt Vespa
A New Round of Devices Are Blowing Up Hezbollah Terrorists Katie Pavlich
Did Kamala Harris Incite the Assassination Attempt Against Her Opponent? Guy Benson
Here's How Rashida Tlaib Responded to Hezbollah Terrorists Being Blown Up by Pagers Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Was Iran's 'Diplomat' Carrying a Hezbollah Pager? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement