Kamala Harris Is Failing the Commander-in-Chief Test With This Tweet About Hamas

Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to show her commander-in-chief chops with this tweet, and it’s a tragic misfire that proves why Democrats aren’t as trusted on national security issues as Republicans. It should be noted that Joe Biden has returned from the beach after a long excursion to the Delaware shore as Hamas was executing hostages, including an American citizen. But have no fear: Ms. Harris is on the scene—with Joe—and met with top national security officials to help secure a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Lady, they just executed six hostages—what the hell is this tweet:

Advertisement

Today, @POTUS and I met with the U.S. hostage deal negotiation team. The murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages was a brutal, barbaric act by Hamas terrorists. As @POTUS said, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes.



It is long past time for a ceasefire and… pic.twitter.com/HCX95DWk4a — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 2, 2024

Again, you don’t need to be a foreign policy expert here. Hamas has rejected dozens of ceasefire agreements because they all call for the release of the hostages. Over the weekend, they murdered six of them, including American Hersh Goldberg-Pollin. The bodies were discovered by Israeli forces in Gaza on Saturday.

After a terror group executed an American, this brain trust running the White House wants a ceasefire. It embodies the weakness and incompetence that oozes from this administration. Moreover, Biden dared to blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for—get this—not doing enough to secure a peace deal. Indirectly, the Biden administration’s position in this matter is to blame the Jews, to say nothing of the terrorists who started this war.

They might as well say it: we’re doing this because we’re afraid of the pro-Hamas Muslim voters and the antisemitic hordes of young whites in urban America.