A Major Talking Point About Illegal Aliens and Crime Just Went Up in...
Biden Claims He 'Spoke' With American Hostage Who Was Executed by Hamas
Man Faces Charges After Storming Into the Press Area During a Recent Trump...
Wait, Did CNN Edit Segments of Their Interview With Kamala Harris?
Netanyahu Reacts to UK Decision to Suspend Some Arms Exports to Israel
NYC Cops Estimate What Percentage of Crimes Were Committed by Illegal Immigrants
Did the Philadelphia Eagles Really Endorse Kamala Harris?
Johnson Reportedly Looking to Attach SAVE Act to Short-Term Funding Bill
US Nabs ISIS Leader in Syria
Former Aide to NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Charged With Being an Agent of...
Iran's Counterfeit Cabinet
Iconic Hollywood Actor Reveals That His Mother Tried to Abort Him Several Times
More of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto Just Dropped
The Grotesque Kamala-Media War Against Abbey Gate Gold Star Families
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Is Failing the Commander-in-Chief Test With This Tweet About Hamas

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 03, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to show her commander-in-chief chops with this tweet, and it’s a tragic misfire that proves why Democrats aren’t as trusted on national security issues as Republicans. It should be noted that Joe Biden has returned from the beach after a long excursion to the Delaware shore as Hamas was executing hostages, including an American citizen. But have no fear: Ms. Harris is on the scene—with Joe—and met with top national security officials to help secure a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Lady, they just executed six hostages—what the hell is this tweet:

Advertisement

Again, you don’t need to be a foreign policy expert here. Hamas has rejected dozens of ceasefire agreements because they all call for the release of the hostages. Over the weekend, they murdered six of them, including American Hersh Goldberg-Pollin. The bodies were discovered by Israeli forces in Gaza on Saturday.

After a terror group executed an American, this brain trust running the White House wants a ceasefire. It embodies the weakness and incompetence that oozes from this administration. Moreover, Biden dared to blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for—get this—not doing enough to secure a peace deal. Indirectly, the Biden administration’s position in this matter is to blame the Jews, to say nothing of the terrorists who started this war. 

Recommended

More of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto Just Dropped Mia Cathell
Advertisement

They might as well say it: we’re doing this because we’re afraid of the pro-Hamas Muslim voters and the antisemitic hordes of young whites in urban America.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto Just Dropped Mia Cathell
A Major Talking Point About Illegal Aliens and Crime Just Went Up in Smoke Katie Pavlich
The Kamala Harris Campaign Is Collapsing Douglas MacKinnon
Biden Claims He 'Spoke' With American Hostage Who Was Executed by Hamas Matt Vespa
Anti-Trump Clown Spits on Pro-Trump Flag and Then Got Hit With Instant Karma Matt Vespa
The Grotesque Kamala-Media War Against Abbey Gate Gold Star Families Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
More of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto Just Dropped Mia Cathell
Advertisement