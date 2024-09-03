Of course, Amazon now says this glitch has been fixed, but numerous videos were posted on social media showing how the tech and commerce giant was interfering in the 2024 election. When customers asked Alexa, the company’s virtual assistant, why they should vote for Trump, the device gave some absurd reasons for not wanting to be partisan.

“I cannot provide responses that endorse any political party or leader,” it replies.

'PRIME' EXAMPLE: Fox News Digital asked Amazon's Alexa why one should vote for Vice President Harris versus former President Trump and vice versa — the answers were shockingly different. https://t.co/BSUZkspnk2 pic.twitter.com/PQb497jfWy — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2024

Election interference from Amazon’s Alexa pic.twitter.com/GHB2cmRoX2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2024

Yet, when you ask, ‘Why should I vote for Kamala Harris,’ there’s a much different answer:

While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant maybe that she’s a female of color with a comprehensive plan to address racial injustice and inequality throughout the country.

Are you kidding me? Congressional Republicans should hold hearings over this glitch, which, again, only impacts conservatives. Fox News noted this as a “prime example” of 2024 election interference. This issue has reportedly been addressed.