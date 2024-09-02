Here's What Tim Walz Did When Asked About the Six Hostages Found Dead in Gaza

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is slurping up milkshakes and eating pork chops on a stick at the state fair this weekend. Not many outlets will cover this heinous exchange with the press at the event, where Walz refused to answer a question about how he felt about the six hostages whose bodies were found by Israeli forces in Gaza over the weekend. Walz listened to the question and then walked away.

REPORTER: "What's your reaction to the 6 hostages being found dead in Gaza?"



WALZ: "Thanks everybody!" pic.twitter.com/sud9gRBej5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 1, 2024

Stands there and listens to the full question, then waves and leaves. Amazing. https://t.co/hnfEA3MJ3x — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 1, 2024

The reporter asked, “What's your reaction to the six hostages being found dead in Gaza?"

"Thanks, everybody!" replied Walz as he waved goodbye.

One of the six was American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The terror group likely executed these people.

CBS News did mention the exchange, though it’s buried in the story, and it’s a drive-by mention [emphasis mine]:

In the four weeks since Walz catapulted from relatively unknown Democratic governor to the vice presidential nominee, he’s been crisscrossing the country making the case to voters why they should elect him and Harris to the White House. He heads to Wisconsin again late Monday and will barnstorm battleground Pennsylvania later in the week. When asked how he is still governing while on the campaign trail, Walz said he has a “good team” around him helping to manage his schedule. “We appointed three great judges last week in Ramsey County as you saw. Every night we go through all of the decision memos and meetings with the commissioners and I stay updated throughout the day. I’m in and out,” the governor said. He spoke with reporters for just a few minutes and did not respond to a question about the six hostages held by Hamas found dead in Gaza this weekend.

Terrorists murdered an American, and a man who wants to be vice president pretty much said he had better things to do, much like his departure from the National Guard. No reaction to an American executed by Hamas. That’s very weird, Tim. Also, it’s absolutely disgraceful.