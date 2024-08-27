Kamala Harris Was Asked About Race Relations If Trump Wins...and the Answer Is...
CNN's Jim Acosta Inadvertently Exposes Biden-Harris Incompetence on Abbey Gate Anniversary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 27, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It looked bad for Democrats, so, of course, the liberal media pounced on former President Donald Trump for honoring the 13 service members who were killed in the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate in Kabul three years ago. It was during Joe Biden’s shambolic and ignominious withdrawal from Afghanistan which led to total chaos and hordes of US military equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban. These service members were forgotten by the Biden administration, which is in keeping with how Democrats, especially Biden, view the military.

Biden may say “God bless our troops” at the end of every slurred speech he delivers nowadays, but he’s always hated the brass. Don’t get me started about how he drags dead Beau around to score points or use him as a human political shield from criticism over his disastrous foreign policy. Biden is the undefeated champion of egregious international endeavors. Whatever happened to that pier in Gaza?

As Trump laid a wreath at Arlington Cemetery yesterday, Biden and Harris were AWOL. Again, Biden is on vacation because that’s what old, slow, and unpatriotic presidents do. CNN’s Jim Acosta seemed to have no problem that the president was on vacation, absent from this ceremony, whereas he lambasted Trump for exploiting this tragedy. Jim, as I said, Biden exploits his dead son whenever possible (via Associated Press):

Former President Donald Trump on Monday tied Vice President Kamala Harris to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members, calling the attack a “humiliation.” 

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, laid wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Sgt. Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, who were killed alongside more than 100 Afghans in the Aug. 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport. He then traveled to Michigan to address the National Guard Association of the United States conference. 

“Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world,” Trump told an audience of about 4,000, including National Guard members and their families in Detroit. 

[…] 

In his speech to the National Guard in Detroit, Trump said that leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do but that the execution was poor. “We were going to do it with dignity and strength,” he said. He called the attack “the most embarrassing day in the history of our country.” 

Biden, weak and frail as ever, needed a boost by the Secret Service to enter an SUV yesterday. The country is on auto-pilot. 

"God bless our troops," Joe? Where were you today?

