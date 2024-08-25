RFK Jr.'s Sister Has a Total Meltdown Over Her Brother's Support for Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the 2024 race last Friday. It was a highly anticipated moment as Mr. Kennedy was now siphoning support away from Donald Trump. When Joe Biden was running, Mr. Kennedy’s support was relatively strong for an independent bid, albeit one fraught with legal battles. The political establishment didn’t want Kennedy screwing around with their plans against Trump.

There was some intrigue about whether Kennedy would endorse Trump as his wife, Cheryl Hines, and running mate, Nicole Shanahan, didn’t seem inclined to do so outright. Hines doesn’t appear to be a Trump fan, being from Hollywood, while Shanahan wanted Trump to admit Operation Warp Speed was a failure. Kennedy made his endorsement of Trump official last week, noting the war on children, Ukraine, and free speech as the primary reasons for getting on the MAGA train. It’s a move that’s horrified his family, leading RFK Jr’s sister, Kerry, to suffer a meltdown, going on this holier-than-thou tirade:

Kerry Kennedy: I am disgusted by my brother’s obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely disavow and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. and his flagrant efforts to desecrate my father's memory. pic.twitter.com/iW8pmRQRdn — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2024

"Teddy killed a woman, but that's less upsetting than this..." https://t.co/Ly8WPUOTaQ — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 25, 2024

You knew where this was going—like Ted Kennedy skidding off a bridge. Let’s take it down a few notches, Kennedy family: y’all have more than your fair share of members with sordid pasts. Ted Kennedy killed a woman; another was accused of raping a woman on the beach.

Also, we all know the rest of you likely didn’t like what your brother did.

Sarah wrote earlier this evening about how Mr. Kennedy addressed his family's less-than-warm reception of his decision to endorse Trump.