Did Tim Walz Violently Grab His Son's Arm on the DNC's Main Stage?

The initial reactions to this video were intense. It did appear as if Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was abusing his son, Gus, who was highly emotional Wednesday night when his father accepted the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention. From Walz’s facial expression and the violent arm tug, it looked abusive. Walz was dragged on social media, but a new angle might shed new light on the subject. It seemed Gus was veering toward barreling over the teleprompter, and Walz’s course corrected his son before disaster struck:

Tim Walz is under fire for aggressively pulling his son Gus Walz’s arm on stage at the Democratic National Convention.



The incident was apparently filmed on the third day of the event (Wednesday), the same day Walz gave his speech.



Gus is 17-years-old and reportedly has a… pic.twitter.com/5yMWpgy8Ur — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2024

Full video of Tim Walz tugging his son's arm appears to show that he was quickly pulling him so he wouldn't run into the teleprompter on stage.



Walz came under fire after online users accused him of being too aggressive with his special needs son.



A more detailed video of the… pic.twitter.com/OYZzJgBL6w — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2024

It makes for some fun, but the conventions are over. It’s now time to slam Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for their agenda that will wreck the country. Tying Harris to Joe Biden shouldn’t be hard. Scores of White House policy rollouts bear her name because Biden didn’t want to leave her out of anything.

It’s not just Fox News, Trump, and Republicans noticing the lack of policy from Harris. Undecided voters and progressives remain unmoved by the joy and good vibes offensive by national Democrats.