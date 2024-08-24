Bill Maher: Conservatives Have a Point About CNN's News Coverage
Tipsheet

Did Tim Walz Violently Grab His Son's Arm on the DNC's Main Stage?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 24, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The initial reactions to this video were intense. It did appear as if Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was abusing his son, Gus, who was highly emotional Wednesday night when his father accepted the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention. From Walz’s facial expression and the violent arm tug, it looked abusive. Walz was dragged on social media, but a new angle might shed new light on the subject. It seemed Gus was veering toward barreling over the teleprompter, and Walz’s course corrected his son before disaster struck:

It makes for some fun, but the conventions are over. It’s now time to slam Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for their agenda that will wreck the country. Tying Harris to Joe Biden shouldn’t be hard. Scores of White House policy rollouts bear her name because Biden didn’t want to leave her out of anything. 

It’s not just Fox News, Trump, and Republicans noticing the lack of policy from Harris. Undecided voters and progressives remain unmoved by the joy and good vibes offensive by national Democrats.

