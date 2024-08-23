The DNC's 'Special Guest' Got Revealed, and It's Very Appropriate for the Theme...
Tipsheet

Jesse Watters Demolishes Former Obama Aide Over Past Remarks About Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa
August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

The hive mind of the Democratic Party got exposed Thursday night. Jon Favreau, Barack Obama’s former speechwriter, was invited onto Fox News, where host Jesse Watters took him to school. The former Obama White House aide was pressed about the convention’s agenda and themes, but Watters went to work when Harris’ politics were discussed. Favreau went on to say that the California Democrat is a classic mainstream Democrat.

Unlike MSNBC and CNN, which peddle and disseminate Democratic Party lies without question, Watters used Favreau’s own words against him. 

“Before you said, couple years ago, that it was laughable that people were calling her moderate,” said Watters. 

“I said that?" responded Favreau. 

"Yeah, I have it right here!" added Watters. 

Favreau then moved the goalposts, saying that Harris is a progressive Democrat, which is mainstream or something. Progressive in this camp means far-left—everyone knows it. Being a good soldier, the speechwriter tried to get Watters to flesh out what far-left means. It’s quite simple, Jonny. 

When someone wants to enact price controls and control the means of production like Kamala, that’s pure communism. It's a reminder that not so long ago, there were multiple pieces in publications calling for Biden to dump Harris, as she was seen as a drag on the ticket. 

