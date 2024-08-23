The Fakest Convention Ever?
BREAKING: RFK Jr. Drops Out, Endorses Trump
Didn't the DNC Seem Forced?
Trump Campaign Launches New Website Exposing Harris's 'Border Bloodbath'
As Harris Pledged to Support Abortion Rights, Did You See What the DNC's...
Whistleblower Reveals Shocking Detail About Butler, PA Trump Rally
One Company Just Scrapped Its DEI Policies
Do Democrats Have Another Issue With Stolen Valor Thanks to This Ad for...
Another Nutjob Just Threatened to Assassinate Trump. Here's Everything We Know About Him.
Democrats for Life Reacts to Planned Parenthood’s Pop Up at the DNC
By the Way, Hamas Supporters Hunted Down Gatherings of Jews in Chicago During...
Arkansas Supreme Court Denies Bid to Get Radical Abortion Amendment on the Ballot
Bill Clinton's Speech at the DNC Was Tragically Ironic for These Pro-Life Activists
This Line of Harris' Speech Got More Attention Than She Likely Intended...and for...
Tipsheet

CNN Proves RFK Jr's Point When They Cut Away From Him

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 23, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. It’s been an event for a long time coming. Mr. Kennedy was never going to win the presidency, but he did have some strong support when Joe Biden was the 2024 nominee. It was significant enough to impact the president’s standings in some key swing states.

Advertisement

With Biden gone, Mr. Kennedy was siphoning more votes away from Trump. While the two men don’t have much in common regarding their agenda, Mr. Kennedy said that defending free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children drove him to quit the 2024 race and get behind Mr. Trump. 

Yet, Kennedy didn’t leave this race quietly; he took the Democratic Party to the woodshed, scorching the party for abandoning fundamental principles of freedom, shifts that forced him to leave the party. He also directed his fire toward the media for no longer being “guardians of the First Amendment,” which was when CNN decided to cut their feed, proving Kennedy’s point:

Recommended

BREAKING: RFK Jr. Drops Out, Endorses Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

His campaign endured censorship by the political establishment, and we got video confirmation today.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: RFK Jr. Drops Out, Endorses Trump Matt Vespa
Whistleblower Reveals Shocking Detail About Butler, PA Trump Rally Rebecca Downs
As Harris Pledged to Support Abortion Rights, Did You See What the DNC's Cameraman Showed? Leah Barkoukis
This Line of Harris' Speech Got More Attention Than She Likely Intended...and for the Wrong Reasons Rebecca Downs
Another Nutjob Just Threatened to Assassinate Trump. Here's Everything We Know About Him. Mia Cathell
CNN Gets a Brutal Wake Up Call, Liberal Media Insists Kamala Isn't a Communist! Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: RFK Jr. Drops Out, Endorses Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement