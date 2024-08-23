CNN Proves RFK Jr's Point When They Cut Away From Him

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. It’s been an event for a long time coming. Mr. Kennedy was never going to win the presidency, but he did have some strong support when Joe Biden was the 2024 nominee. It was significant enough to impact the president’s standings in some key swing states.

With Biden gone, Mr. Kennedy was siphoning more votes away from Trump. While the two men don’t have much in common regarding their agenda, Mr. Kennedy said that defending free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children drove him to quit the 2024 race and get behind Mr. Trump.

RFK Jr. suspends his campaign, throws his support behind Trump:



"Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place [...] and these are the principle causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to… pic.twitter.com/EMqxLfU9Y3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

Yet, Kennedy didn’t leave this race quietly; he took the Democratic Party to the woodshed, scorching the party for abandoning fundamental principles of freedom, shifts that forced him to leave the party. He also directed his fire toward the media for no longer being “guardians of the First Amendment,” which was when CNN decided to cut their feed, proving Kennedy’s point:

RFK Jr: "The mainstream media was once the guardian of the First Amendment and Democratic principles, and it's joined this systemic attack on Democracy." pic.twitter.com/Vf0bZ9E5O8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

🚨CNN cut away from RFK Jr's speech as he was explaining how the DNC rigged the primary, replaced their candidate with one who didn't receive a single vote, and how the media covered up for it and censored him. pic.twitter.com/sQfGcmWKWT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2024

His campaign endured censorship by the political establishment, and we got video confirmation today.