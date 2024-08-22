Tim Walz's Speech Brought Some Horsepower to the Democratic Convention

It happened again. The Democratic National Convention can’t keep to their schedule properly, which nearly derailed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s address. The left-wing governor accepted his party’s nomination for the vice presidency in front of a raucous crowd. He brought horsepower to the convention for all the wrong issues.

Tim Walz once again mocks J.D. Vance for overcoming poverty and attending Yale law school. pic.twitter.com/uGvBmAAXlS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2024

.@ScottJenningsKY: Something Walz does that's so weird to me — he attacks JD Vance for going to Yale. I don't understand this. JD grew up poor and worked hard to get an education... I don't get what he's trying to communicate to every small-town, poor kid out there. pic.twitter.com/lXglHtjtFc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024

For a party that prides itself in promoting the joy and the promise of America, Walz attacked Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, for overcoming poverty, obtaining a higher education at an elite college, and making a life for himself that would not be possible anywhere else. It’s a shoddy and pathetic attempt to weaponize populism, which withers on the vine of Democratic politics. The party has no working people as its backbone—it’s all professional agitators, tech billionaires, and white-collar snobs. The coasts and the Acela Corridor are two regions of the country that can and have soaked up the costs of the Biden-Harris inflationary agenda.

Yet, like a bucking bronco, Gov. Walz expounded on how Kamala will cut taxes for the middle class, protect entitlements, take on Big Pharma, and ensure that you can buy a home if you want to. The pair has yet to explain how they’ll pay for this, and when Kamala does—it’s a word salad fiasco. Trump’s tax cuts did impact the middle class—91 percent of middle-income Americans got relief in 2017. Trump reduced the cost of insulin first as well. Kamala’s most extensive policy rollout thus far to address rising costs at the grocery store was to enact price controls.

Did Walz do well? Politically, yes—it was short, sweet, and to the point—but it was also covered in lies, hyperbole, and strangeness that oozes from the governor. He carefully glossed over his massive lie about how he and his wife used IVF treatment. But he’s an attack dog, though one who will likely get muzzled when he dukes it out with JD Vance.

Another line that Walz keeps expounding is “mind your damn business,” which is rich coming from a governor who established a COVID snitch hotline. He also struck a Maoist tone by wanting to work volunteers to death to get out the vote.

"In Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make. And even if we wouldn't make those same choices for ourselves, we've got a golden rule: mind your own damn business."



Is that why Walz encouraged Minnesotans to snitch on their neighbors during the… pic.twitter.com/NPEIjwY5Z1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2024

The man is one weird stallion, but so is this party. You’re all lucky that none of you have had to watch this freak show centered on a lust for abortion, perpetual victimhood, and hatred for those who aren’t like them.

Fact check: Walz said he ran for office in a deep red district. That's simply a lie.



