If MSNBC Behaves Like They Did Last Night, They're Going to Have Mini-Strokes Over Kamala

It’s finally the last night of the Democratic National Convention. I won’t lie, folks: I’ve wanted to set myself on fire since Monday. For MSNBC, this has been a euphoric event, and its reporters are dancing all over the place.

Checking in with the state of journalism annnnnd the NBC correspondent is holding up Kamala campaign crap and celebrating with Democrats. https://t.co/izd1ye3eka — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 22, 2024

MSNBC's Maddow admits MSNBC employees were dancing in jubilation following @Tim_Walz's DNC speech pic.twitter.com/Dlf0WUBxMb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2024

Leah covered this earlier this morning, but both CNN and MSNBC have taken this embarrassing route of trying to shill for beta males at this event.

MSNBC: Unlike Republicans' "testosterone"-infused masculinity, Tim Walz offers us a "21st century masculinity"



"What’s really been fascinating is to watch the men of the Democratic Party model a kind of masculinity that is 21st- century masculinity. pic.twitter.com/TbbF91nrpH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2024

The only men welcome at the DNC are the ones who left their balls in a jar inside the Planned Parenthood van parked outside https://t.co/JOFRivae9N — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 22, 2024

I’m looking to see how many times these unhinged Democrats mentioned Donald Trump’s name. To quote Seinfeld, this convention was about nothing. It had no serious theme. It was soaked in perpetual victimhood, Trump bashing, and manufactured nonsense that you’ve all heard before. After much palace intrigue about a special guest, Kamala Harris addressed the convention at 10:30 EST. I can’t comment on Harris’ remarks because they sound like ChatGPT wrote them. It makes no sense.

Did they tease a big guest just to get more eyes on Kamala’s speech? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 23, 2024

Nobody said a damn thing tonight. My reaction to night 3 of the DNC on @cnn pic.twitter.com/C8Zt7Iq0ZG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 22, 2024