If MSNBC Behaves Like They Did Last Night, They're Going to Have Mini-Strokes Over Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 22, 2024 10:30 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

 

It’s finally the last night of the Democratic National Convention. I won’t lie, folks: I’ve wanted to set myself on fire since Monday. For MSNBC, this has been a euphoric event, and its reporters are dancing all over the place.

Leah covered this earlier this morning, but both CNN and MSNBC have taken this embarrassing route of trying to shill for beta males at this event.

I’m looking to see how many times these unhinged Democrats mentioned Donald Trump’s name. To quote Seinfeld, this convention was about nothing. It had no serious theme. It was soaked in perpetual victimhood, Trump bashing, and manufactured nonsense that you’ve all heard before. After much palace intrigue about a special guest, Kamala Harris addressed the convention at 10:30 EST. I can’t comment on Harris’ remarks because they sound like ChatGPT wrote them. It makes no sense.

