Tipsheet

This Axios Article Hilariously Showed What Happens When the Democrat Media Complex Crashes Into a Wall

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 22, 2024 6:35 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Like most left-leaning outlets, Axios has its good days and bad. They were excellent reporting on the turmoil and chaos that engulfed the Biden White House after the June 27 debate, which killed the president’s re-election effort. The White House staff’s irreparable deflation, Democratic congressional aides panicking, and the slew of calls with party leaders made disastrous headlines for the president. With Biden gone, Kamala Harris has taken the reins, and her first public policy proposal is to enact price fixes to curb the rising process from the Biden-Harris inflationary agenda. Axios tried to spin this and got slapped with a brutal fact check on Twitter (via Daily Wire): 

Axios Markets Correspondent Emily Peck wrote, “One of Kamala Harris’ most controversial policy proposals is a ban on grocery price gouging — critics are conflating the idea with Soviet-style price controls, and calling the plan ‘Kamunism.'” Peck added, “If banning price gouging is communist, then the U.S. went Marxist long ago. Most of us live in states that already have bans in place.” 

Axios also posted a link to the article on X with the caption, “Don’t call it price controls: How price gouging bans really work.” 

X slapped a community note on Axios’ post, pointing out that the same author called it “price controls” when the U.K. considered a short-term policy in 2023 to push retailers to agree to standardized prices on certain groceries like milk and bread. In 2022, another Axios writer, Matt Phillips, referred to the G-7’s pledge to limit how much Russia could profit from oil sales as “price controls.”

 Ms. Peck is the one who also tried to explain how there’s no such thing as black jobs, only to be shown that multiple publications have used that term, including CNN. And the media wonders why they’re mercilessly mocked and dismissed by half of the country.

Tags: DNC

