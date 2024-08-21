Did Anyone Notice This Funny Transition During the Democratic Convention Last Night?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed the Democratic National Convention, offering the same speech he’s given dozens of times on the Senate floor and the campaign trail. The need to expand health insurance to everyone, the income gap, and making sure we soak the rich to pay for pie-in-the-sky domestic programs that will ruin the nation, to say nothing of plunging Americans into economic misery. Sanders’ antipathy toward billionaires was made clear, but it’s when he ended his speech that some entertainment arose, albeit unintentionally: the next person to address the convention was Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is a billionaire.

Advertisement

IDIOT ALERT: Does someone want to tell this socialist that Biden and Harris are in charge now and that it's their fault that 60% are living paycheck to paycheck? pic.twitter.com/iyNMeE9KNM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 21, 2024

Slob J.B. Pritzker — who has literally built nothing and inherited everything — took a shot at Trump tonight for not being a “real billionaire”



Forbes estimates:



Pritzker: $3.5B

Trump: $7.5B



Trump is more than twice as wealthy pic.twitter.com/2qOiUDmW0d — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 21, 2024

CNN’s Scott Jennings could barely contain himself regarding the duality of the Democratic Party, where one speaker voiced his support in defenestrating the billionaire class, only to be followed by one. Van Jones viewed this programming note as one showing the Democratic Party is a big tent that can accept everyone, a point that Jennings laughed off:

.⁦@davidaxelrod⁩ ⁦@VanJones68⁩ and I discuss the surreal handoff from Bernie Sanders, who hammered the “billionaire class,” to IL Gov JB Pritzker - worth $3.5 billion. @cnn dnc coverage. pic.twitter.com/jkYYoGy1R5 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 21, 2024

Also, Pritzker taking jabs at Trump were ineffective since it’s two billionaires taking shots at one another. Trump is also richer than Pritzker, which is irrelevant, but the governor had to go on some weird bit about how he’s a real billionaire or something.