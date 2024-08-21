RNC Scores Voter Integrity Win in Key Swing State
Did Anyone Notice This Funny Transition During the Democratic Convention Last Night?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 21, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed the Democratic National Convention, offering the same speech he’s given dozens of times on the Senate floor and the campaign trail. The need to expand health insurance to everyone, the income gap, and making sure we soak the rich to pay for pie-in-the-sky domestic programs that will ruin the nation, to say nothing of plunging Americans into economic misery. Sanders’ antipathy toward billionaires was made clear, but it’s when he ended his speech that some entertainment arose, albeit unintentionally: the next person to address the convention was Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is a billionaire.

CNN’s Scott Jennings could barely contain himself regarding the duality of the Democratic Party, where one speaker voiced his support in defenestrating the billionaire class, only to be followed by one. Van Jones viewed this programming note as one showing the Democratic Party is a big tent that can accept everyone, a point that Jennings laughed off:

Also, Pritzker taking jabs at Trump were ineffective since it’s two billionaires taking shots at one another. Trump is also richer than Pritzker, which is irrelevant, but the governor had to go on some weird bit about how he’s a real billionaire or something.

