Did the Secret Service Get Busted for Peddling Another Lie About the Trump...
UK Rolls Out Totalitarian Social Media Policy That Carries Prison Time for Problematic...
NBC News Pretty Much Confirms Tim Walz Lied About His Military Service
Police Audio Suggests That Biden Suffered a Medical Issue in Las Vegas Last...
Speaker Johnson: Tim Walz Selection Appeases Hamas Wing of the Democrat Party
America’s Greatest Need--Virtuous Rulers
A Clear Choice for Our 47th President
Who Is Directing the War On Agriculture and Nutrition?
Harris Hypocrisy on TikTok
We Will Get Fooled Again
Reminders of 1988 Massacre Haunt Iran’s Transition to 'Reformist' Presidency
Consumers Hurt by International Trade Commission (ITC) Ruling on Routers
The Lies of Tim Walz
Veterans Have Seen His Type Before
Tipsheet

JD Vance's Commanding Officer Goes on CNN and Shuts Down Host Who Attacked His Record

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 10, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN host Brianna Keilar attacked JD Vance’s record, referring to it yesterday as if it were a trip to a resort. Vance’s deployment wasn’t spring break. It’s not a cushy job either, which was the gross insinuation. It’s well that Maj. Shawn Haney (ret.) came on CNN to shut down the notion that Vance did nothing in Iraq. Haney, a public affairs officer, also corrected Keilar, noting the dangers of being a combat correspondent, citing 130 individuals who did not make it home.

Advertisement

Also, Keilar didn’t apologize or backtrack but instead engaged—to cite liberals—'bothsideism,’ going on a prolonged monologue about the perniciousness of the attacks on military records. She added that veterans who have not seen combat don’t make their service any less honorable.

Recommended

NBC News Pretty Much Confirms Tim Walz Lied About His Military Service Matt Vespa
Advertisement

 She’s right, but where things go adrift relates to the timelines between Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, and JD Vance, who deployed to Iraq. Tim Walz bolted from his National Guard unit before deployment and then lied about carrying weapons of war, later claiming to be a veteran of the Afghanistan War. Walz claimed or, at the very least, gave off the impression that he was a combat veteran and never seemed to correct people who erroneously referred to him as such.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News Pretty Much Confirms Tim Walz Lied About His Military Service Matt Vespa
Did the Secret Service Get Busted for Peddling Another Lie About the Trump Assassination Attempt? Matt Vespa
Police Audio Suggests That Biden Suffered a Medical Issue in Las Vegas Last Month Matt Vespa
Harris' Walz Problem Just Got Even Messier Rebecca Downs
We Will Get Fooled Again Alan Joseph Bauer
Special Counsel Confirms Hunter Biden Was Taking Bribes Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News Pretty Much Confirms Tim Walz Lied About His Military Service Matt Vespa
Advertisement