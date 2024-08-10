JD Vance's Commanding Officer Goes on CNN and Shuts Down Host Who Attacked His Record

CNN host Brianna Keilar attacked JD Vance’s record, referring to it yesterday as if it were a trip to a resort. Vance’s deployment wasn’t spring break. It’s not a cushy job either, which was the gross insinuation. It’s well that Maj. Shawn Haney (ret.) came on CNN to shut down the notion that Vance did nothing in Iraq. Haney, a public affairs officer, also corrected Keilar, noting the dangers of being a combat correspondent, citing 130 individuals who did not make it home.

Marine Major calls out CNN's Brianna Keilar for her disrespect of JD Vance's service as a Marine reporter and suggestion of no danger:

"I saw yesterday where you talked about combat correspondent...130 heroes that served in that capacity who did not make it out of a combat zone." pic.twitter.com/bnftRSJAOr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 9, 2024

Anybody see a response from @brikeilarcnn/@CNNPR on this?



The official position of @CNN is that PA specialists and officers don't face real dangers in combat. Do @CNNPR/@brikeilarcnn recognize that those very same PA specialists/officers escort THEIR REPORTERS through war zones? https://t.co/5HhnUm1lSA — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 9, 2024

Then Vance's CO called out Keilar to her face. https://t.co/6vhjKzdaLz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 9, 2024

Yesterday, @brikeilarcnn disgustingly suggested Vance was never in danger when he was in Iraq. https://t.co/FnJgVZkRQI — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 9, 2024

A retired USMC major confronts @brikeilarcnn for minimizing @JDVance's service as a combat correspondent while defending Walz's stolen valor.



"There is a hall in our Defense Information School of 130 heroes who served in that capacity who did not make it out of a combat zone." https://t.co/GAT0EF3Anm pic.twitter.com/Mc0bwkvlCM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 9, 2024

Also, Keilar didn’t apologize or backtrack but instead engaged—to cite liberals—'bothsideism,’ going on a prolonged monologue about the perniciousness of the attacks on military records. She added that veterans who have not seen combat don’t make their service any less honorable.

She’s right, but where things go adrift relates to the timelines between Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, and JD Vance, who deployed to Iraq. Tim Walz bolted from his National Guard unit before deployment and then lied about carrying weapons of war, later claiming to be a veteran of the Afghanistan War. Walz claimed or, at the very least, gave off the impression that he was a combat veteran and never seemed to correct people who erroneously referred to him as such.