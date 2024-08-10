JD Vance's Commanding Officer Goes on CNN and Shuts Down Host Who Attacked His Record

CNN host Brianna Keilar attacked JD Vance’s record, referring to it yesterday as if it were a trip to a resort. Vance’s deployment wasn’t spring break. It’s not a cushy job either, which was the gross insinuation. It’s well that Maj. Shawn Haney (ret.) came on CNN to shut down the notion that Vance did nothing in Iraq. Haney, a public affairs officer, also corrected Keilar, noting the dangers of being a combat correspondent, citing 130 individuals who did not make it home.
Also, Keilar didn’t apologize or backtrack but instead engaged—to cite liberals—'bothsideism,’ going on a prolonged monologue about the perniciousness of the attacks on military records. She added that veterans who have not seen combat don’t make their service any less honorable.
She’s right, but where things go adrift relates to the timelines between Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, and JD Vance, who deployed to Iraq. Tim Walz bolted from his National Guard unit before deployment and then lied about carrying weapons of war, later claiming to be a veteran of the Afghanistan War. Walz claimed or, at the very least, gave off the impression that he was a combat veteran and never seemed to correct people who erroneously referred to him as such.
FLASHBACK: Tim Walz thanked Nancy Pelosi at a press conference in 2007 in which she said while introducing him that "we appreciate his service on the battlefield."— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2024
CSPAN then identified Walz as an "Afghanistan veteran." pic.twitter.com/6HaKNyfKsf
