Tipsheet

The Media Tried Fact-Checking Trump After His Mar-a-Lago Presser. It Was a Trainwreck.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 08, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump did something Kamala Harris has failed to do since she ripped the 2024 Democratic nomination away from Joe Biden: answered questions from the press. The event, held at Mar-a-Lago, featured Trump ripping into Harris’ intelligence, announcing three dates for debates with the vice president, and warning how the nation is on the verge of economic disaster if Kamala wins in November.

 The media tried to fact-check the president, and it devolved into such a ticky-tack game of linguistic nonsense that it only served as yet another reminder of why these clowns are mocked and distrusted. First, CNN tried to say that Trump was wrong to say that Kamala Harris failed to pass the bar. Harris did eventually pass—the operative word being eventually. It took Ms. Harris multiple times to pass the bar exam.

Trump’s remarks about Harris’ stance on the Second Amendment also got wrecked, as The New York Times laughably confirmed that the vice president supports a mandatory buyback program, which is liberal speak for gun confiscation. They later said the Harris campaign no longer supports this as their reason.  

Finally, the 13 Americans who were killed at Abbey Gate in Kabul in 2021. Trump said they were soldiers; they were actually Marines, says the media. Yes, we’re doing this nonsense now. It’s eye-roll-worthy and embarrassing. 

