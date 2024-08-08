Trump Confirms Debate Dates. Will Kamala Show Up?
CNN Host Steps on a Rake Attacking JD Vance's Military Record

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 08, 2024 4:35 PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is becoming immersed in a stolen valor scandal. Is it survivable? We shall see, but it’s been bad news for Walz, who appears to have fabricated key portions of his biography, even his days as a football coach. Walz has claimed he’s been to war—that’s a lie. He claims to hold a rank he never officially obtained upon retirement. Walz bolted from his National Guard unit as they were about to be deployed in Iraq. JD Vance got deployed when he was called to serve. This scandal is a fiasco of Walz’s own doing, where he said he carried a weapon of war while making an anti-gun pitch. It has blown up in his face and immolated himself spectacularly.

To give Timmy some cover, CNN’s Brianna Keilar decided to move the goalposts, bypassing the real lie that Walz trotted out, and attack Vance’s record, claiming that he never saw combat as a public relations officer. That’s disgusting and irrelevant to the case at hand. Also, anyone in a combat zone can get killed. It’s not like these people are working in the safety of a CNN studio, Brianna. Vance went, Timmy ran away and then lied about being a veteran of the Afghanistan War. 

Should she be fired? Probably, but she won’t. It still offers us a reason to keep using CNN as a punching bag since dishonest morons staff them.

The satire pieces that have come from this have been undefeated, however:

UPDATE: It's not a safe, cushy job.

