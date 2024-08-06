Trump Campaign Reacts to Kamala's VP Pick
Tipsheet

Hold on, That's What Caused Tim Walz's VP Stock to Rise?

Matt Vespa
August 06, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’s running mate for 2024, which confirms that the Democratic Party is on a political suicide mission. But what caused Walz’s stock to rise? He came out of nowhere when everyone and their mother thought that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a rising Democratic star, would be the one.

 Well, it so happens that one trip to a Planned Parenthood center in March was all that was needed to seal the deal. Walz exhibited a tremendous “demeanor,” which impressed the vice president. Up until that visit to Minnesota, they had little regarding any political relationship: 

Walz was Bernie Sanders’ pick as a running mate if the Vermont democratic socialist could clinch the Democratic Party nomination in his presidential runs. That’s all you need to know. One trip to an abortion factory is what tipped the balance, and now we have a toxic left-wing cocktail running on the Democrats’ side. 

Also, yep:

We should be grateful that Harris is a political moron. 

