Hold on, That's What Caused Tim Walz's VP Stock to Rise?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’s running mate for 2024, which confirms that the Democratic Party is on a political suicide mission. But what caused Walz’s stock to rise? He came out of nowhere when everyone and their mother thought that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a rising Democratic star, would be the one.

Tim Walz was Bernie Sanders' pick for VP. This is the most radical left-wing ticket in American history. https://t.co/lHu3GCJz49 — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) August 6, 2024

If reports of Walz are true, sounds like they leaned heavily into the “no contrast on competency” side of things. https://t.co/LiqKsMyZeu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 6, 2024

Lot of talk abt "chemistry" being important to Harris. But that won't matter much if she loses on Election Day and never becomes president. She's gotta win first. And while Walz excites the base, it's a bit of a gamble! -> https://t.co/egZNSqaC8t — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) August 6, 2024

The results of Walz's '22 GOV race in MN don't suggest he provides an obvious boost with the blue collar voters Dems have been shedding in WI/MI/PA: https://t.co/knKPzbd05E — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) August 6, 2024

Well, it so happens that one trip to a Planned Parenthood center in March was all that was needed to seal the deal. Walz exhibited a tremendous “demeanor,” which impressed the vice president. Up until that visit to Minnesota, they had little regarding any political relationship:

CNN’s @jeffzeleny describes how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz went from a relative unknown to Kamala Harris to her reported VP pick:



“They did not have much of a relationship… But … she visited a Planned Parenthood clinic… I'm told that she walked away impressed by his demeanor.” pic.twitter.com/oDf44DrZM3 — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2024

Walz was Bernie Sanders’ pick as a running mate if the Vermont democratic socialist could clinch the Democratic Party nomination in his presidential runs. That’s all you need to know. One trip to an abortion factory is what tipped the balance, and now we have a toxic left-wing cocktail running on the Democrats’ side.

Also, yep:

Rather than pick the very popular governor of a neck-and-neck must-win purple state, Harris chose a dime-a-dozen blue-state governor who gives feels to progressives. That's about what I'd have expected from her a month ago. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) August 6, 2024

We should be grateful that Harris is a political moron.