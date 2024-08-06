Former Top Obama Adviser Throws More Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Candidacy
Nazis? Vox's Headline on Transgenders in the Olympics Is Wild.
Let's Just Get This Out of the Way Regarding Trump and Kamala Harris
Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the 2024 Election
Kamala And Doug Deserve Each Other: A Scumbag’s Love Story
Nuclear Brinksmanship and Espionage: The High-Stakes World of Brad Thor’s Shadow of Doubt
The Secret Service Makes Me Nervous
A Major Children's Hospital Is Hosting Workshops on How to Transition Kids
National Defense Authorization Act Opportunity to Improve Military Housing
Shamed Mullah's Mouthpiece Re-Emerges in Brussels
Why the Left Hates Israel
Democrats’ Radical Judicial Moves Reflect Biden’s Failed Legacy
Location, Location, Location!
Permitting Reform Bill Crucial for Energy Needs
Tipsheet

‘Strange,’ Messy,’ ‘Fiasco’: The Words Biden’s People Used to Describe Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 06, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/LM Otero

We’re in the Alice in Wonderland period of the 2024 race. The bubble liberals think they can win. The veterans who know better, like David Axelrod, are more bearish. Like the market meltdown we saw yesterday, there will be a moment when Kamala comes down to Earth. She’s a terrible candidate who hasn’t fixed any flaws that led to her dismal 2020 exit. Biden quit the race on July 21 but reportedly was reluctant to get behind his VP sooner due to feelings she couldn’t win. His early endorsement of her when he finally exited the race was more to stick it to Barack Obama, who he felt was the puppet master behind the Democratic Party’s rebellion against him. 

Advertisement

The sitting president endorsing the only viable candidate at this point of the race would force everyone’s hand—Biden knew this. And it dovetailed off reports that Obama’s refusal to endorse Harris out of the gate was due to concerns that she couldn’t beat Donald Trump either. Yet, Biden’s team’s assessment of Harris is probably more brutal than anything Trump could muster at his rallies. It’s all been documented in a 2022 book, where the president’s team called Harris “messy,” “strange,” and a “fiasco.” They also noted that her failed trip to Central America was more on the shoulders of the VP than her staff, whom she routinely berates when things go wrong. Harris’ role as border czar was an immigration policy disaster for the Biden administration, one where even Biden, who hadn’t lost all his marbles yet, confirmed his assessment that she wasn’t as competent or qualified as other VP contenders: 

Recommended

Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Democrats should push for Harris to debate Trump sooner so she could get her clock cleaned and the party can return to their hopeless, depressed selves regarding this election. Her record, trip-ups, and failures are too many to cover and spin away. She’s the definition of unqualified, and no Democrat has ever voted for her in a primary. She’s quintessentially undemocratic.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
A Major Children's Hospital Is Hosting Workshops on How to Transition Kids Mia Cathell
Kamala And Doug Deserve Each Other: A Scumbag’s Love Story Derek Hunter
Nazis? Vox's Headline on Transgenders in the Olympics Is Wild. Matt Vespa
Cori Bush's Remarks on Classifying Hamas as a Terrorist Organization Are Insane Even for Her Rebecca Downs
Former Top Obama Adviser Throws More Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Candidacy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Advertisement