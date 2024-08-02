Why Kyle Rittenhouse Has Infuriated Trump Supporters

I don’t support his decision, but this is America; it’s a free country. This is disappointing, but other matters need attending, like winning the 2024 election. Kyle Rittenhouse garnered national attention for shooting three men in self-defense during the Kenosha riots in 2020. He later navigated through the conservative media sphere. Still, he’s taking a beating after he declared he won’t be supporting Donald Trump, citing his record on gun rights (via NBC Montana):

Official statement from ⁦@ThisIsKyleR⁩ on the 2024 presidential race. pic.twitter.com/nNBtwBH6pD — Dudley Brown (@dudleywbrown) August 2, 2024

Rittenhouse claimed Trump’s record on gun rights shows he would compromise on Second Amendment issues. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisors making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue,” he argued. “If you cannot be completely uncompromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you, and I will write somebody else in.” The Trump administration banned bump stocks, which enable semi-automatic guns to mimic the fire rate of machine guns, in a regulation later found to be unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. The former president also signed the Fix NICS Act, which increases accountability for states that don’t upload certain records to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Rittenhouse pledged to write in former Rep. Ron Paul, a Texas conservative who has supported improving public safety by increasing the number of guns in communities.

Seriously, kid? Republicans have bigger fish to fry as They deal with a re-shifted race less than 16 weeks from Election Day, with Joe Biden quitting the race on July 21. Yet, not supporting Trump over Second Amendment issues is peculiar. It’s an obtuse position. You can disagree with Trump for pushing a bump stock ban, but Kamala Harris wants to confiscate guns entirely. Right now, Rittenhouse is being dragged for being disloyal to the movement. Kyle has made his 2024 intentions clear. Hopefully, he will change his vote, but let’s refocus on Kamala.