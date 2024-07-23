Biden Returns to the White House After Bizarre Absence
We Know When Bob Menendez Is Leaving the Senate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 23, 2024 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Last Thursday, there was a mountain of confusion when it was announced that convicted felon Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) would be resigning. The New Jersey Democrat was convicted on bribery charges, which included payments of gold bars and a luxury car. Menendez denied telling allies he was vacating his office, seemingly setting up a showdown with his colleagues over an expulsion motion. Alas, that’s not going to happen. Menendez intends to resign and leave the Senate by August 20:

It was quite the story. Menendez’s initial indictment included details that some found indefensible. The gold bars littering his house proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back with Senate Democrats. Menendez had survived a previous Obama Justice Department trial regarding alleged Medicare fraud. This time, he wasn’t so lucky. Nearly $500,000 in cash was also discovered by federal agents in his home last September, some of which was stuffed into clothing. Superseding indictments also accused Menendez of being an unregistered foreign agent. 

Menendez had planned on running for re-election as an independent. He had already resigned as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee per protocol. After his conviction, virtually the entire caucus called on him to resign. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) declared he’d lead the expulsion motion if Menendez didn’t vacate the upper chamber.

