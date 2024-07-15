Old Man Who Threatened to Assault Trump Says We Need to Tone Down...
Tipsheet

A Local State Democrat Shared an Insane Theory on Biden's Mental Issues

Matt Vespa
July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden is in a state of mental decline. Every word he utters is garbled, every sentence is an incoherent trainwreck, much like the one in East Palestine, Ohio, that he ignored. It’s been ongoing for years, carefully shielded by his staff and aided by an indifferent press who didn’t want to attack a Democratic presidency. Biden held a NATO presser, which was embarrassingly named the “big boy” event, for which he was two hours late. It’s notable because it feels like the last time Biden held such a media event, Halley’s Comet was visible on Earth. 

Biden slurred his way through his address at the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., another sign of his age and decreased capacity. So, is it age? One New Hampshire Democrat suggested something unbelievable, though not surprising given how liberals reacted to this event. State Rep. Wendy Thomas suggested that ‘long COVID’ could be why Biden is breaking down mentally. I wish I were kidding:

Oh, man, where’s the popcorn? Biden's claim that he speaks with dead European leaders isn’t due to COVID, nor is the avalanche of lies about his record. He’s cooked.

And about that whole ‘long COVID’ thing—it might be a myth. An Australian study strongly urged us to stop using the term because there’s no evidence that this condition exists or ever did.

