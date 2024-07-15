A Local State Democrat Shared an Insane Theory on Biden's Mental Issues

President Joe Biden is in a state of mental decline. Every word he utters is garbled, every sentence is an incoherent trainwreck, much like the one in East Palestine, Ohio, that he ignored. It’s been ongoing for years, carefully shielded by his staff and aided by an indifferent press who didn’t want to attack a Democratic presidency. Biden held a NATO presser, which was embarrassingly named the “big boy” event, for which he was two hours late. It’s notable because it feels like the last time Biden held such a media event, Halley’s Comet was visible on Earth.

Biden slurred his way through his address at the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., another sign of his age and decreased capacity. So, is it age? One New Hampshire Democrat suggested something unbelievable, though not surprising given how liberals reacted to this event. State Rep. Wendy Thomas suggested that ‘long COVID’ could be why Biden is breaking down mentally. I wish I were kidding:

We have the winning one. pic.twitter.com/carWWsq2L7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 12, 2024

First, I unequivocally support Biden for President. 100%.



What everyone is calling dementia *could* be long covid. When I had long covid, I had difficulty with reading, word retrieval, and short term memory. — NH State Rep. Wendy E. N Thomas (@WendyENThomas) July 12, 2024

I think Biden has had covid 3x? — NH State Rep. Wendy E. N Thomas (@WendyENThomas) July 12, 2024

I started relying on tools - writing things in a notebook, "remind me of your name again?" Doing reference reading in the morning and not at night, etc.



Did it make me unfit to serve? Nope but it did make me use accommodations. People w disabilities can still work + contribute. — NH State Rep. Wendy E. N Thomas (@WendyENThomas) July 12, 2024

Oh, man, where’s the popcorn? Biden's claim that he speaks with dead European leaders isn’t due to COVID, nor is the avalanche of lies about his record. He’s cooked.

And about that whole ‘long COVID’ thing—it might be a myth. An Australian study strongly urged us to stop using the term because there’s no evidence that this condition exists or ever did.