Look at Ben Shapiro's Face When a Dem Tried Defending Biden's Mental Health on Bill Maher's Show

Bill Maher was back with conservative Ben Shapiro, former South Carolina State Rep. and CNN analyst Bakari Sellers, and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for a lively episode that once again provided a platform to shred progressive narratives.

Yet, Maher had to hit on the week's topic: Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s implosion, and the tortured wait on whether someone in the party will move hard to replace this man. He also threw in some jabs regarding his NATO press conference this week, which was a trainwreck but not a Three Mile Island disaster. It wasn't good enough for Biden to clamp down on concerns about his mental health, but not terrible enough to make the case to boot him ironclad.

Bill Maher torching Biden for his gaffes at the NATO summit:

"Democrats will tolerate mental decline, but not misgendering.

How could he confuse Kamala Harris with Donald Trump?

One of them sees Biden as the only obstacle, and ... Oh, I see."



No one relishes Biden's gaffes more… pic.twitter.com/j3913ID1RR — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 13, 2024

Yet, his closing commentary centered on Biden being a dead man walking, politically speaking. The HBO host added that he’s “toast” and predicted to be booted by August 9, the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s resignation from the White House.

Bill Maher Drops Bad News for Joe Biden



“Stop f*cking around! The issue with President Biden isn't if, it's who, who will replace him? Because he is not going to be the Democrats' candidate for president in 2024, all due respect.



“Above any matters of politics or what's right… pic.twitter.com/In7u7isvIq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 13, 2024

The issue with Biden isn't if, it's who. Who will replace him because he will not be the Democrats' presidential candidate in 2024. pic.twitter.com/mWuL7V91A0 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 13, 2024

He went down the list of potential replacements. Maher said that Gavin Newsom is one of the only candidates, if not the only one, alongside Kristi Noem, who looks like he could do porn. Kamala Harris was putting criminals in jail before liberals thought that was a bad thing. Pete Buttigieg checks off the “gay best friend” box. Maher mocks the whole list before coming down to two things he wants to see happen: it’s time to look at what he sees as moderate, no-name governors who are popular in their state and have actual accomplishments, for better or worse, and stop this fantasy of Michelle Obama is going to save the party. There is no superstar first-round pick in this draft because, right now, Democrats are at the airport and praying there’s one last rental car left. And yes, moderate in Bill Maher-speak is damn leftist, though maybe not as insane as the Woke psychos at Columbia.

There were other bits of good fun in this episode as well.

One thing is clear: I pity anyone who thinks they can take Shapiro on in a debate. Not that Sellers is an idiot—despite being an unabashed liberal, he’s not what they have on CNN—but Shapiro is rapid-fire on facts and dates that will make most liberals’ heads spin. The debate about antisemitism, for example, and who owns it, was where Shapiro went to work. McCarthy too. While there are antisemitic elements within the conservative movement, institutionally, they hold much more power on the Left, and they wielded that during the spring mayhem on college campuses. We all laughed at the tiki torch losers at Charlottesville. They don’t have elected representatives in Congress; Democrats do in Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The antisemitic wing is so great that Biden is taking this waffled line on Israel as they wage a justified war of self-defense against Hamas. Shapiro also dredged up how Obama was one of the most anti-Israel presidents in history.

Bill Maher and the panel get in a heated debate after Kevin McCarthy and Ben Shapiro point out that only one party has a problem with antisemitism:

Ben Shapiro: "The vast disproportion of people who are antisemitic in America right now, is inside the Democrat party right now.… pic.twitter.com/ndIHArGE11 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 13, 2024

On race, the Left has this obsession with 2024 being no different than 1954, something that Maher has found absurd. It’s got to the point where the race of the victims of crimes will no longer be reported in Chicago, where over 100 people were shot during the July 4 holiday.

Guest Stunned as Bill Maher Shuts Down Race-Baiting Narrative



BAKARI SELLERS: “He [my father] will tell you today that he feels like this country's at 1954.”



BILL MAHER: “It doesn't mean it is. You said he feels that way. That's ridiculous. Come on.”



BAKARI SELLERS: “But I… pic.twitter.com/ljHB1fBY2T — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 13, 2024

Bill Maher asks the panel why the media doesn't report the race of the victims in Chicago after 109 people were shot over the 4th of July weekend. Bakari Sellers blames systemic racism:

Maher: "Over the 4th of July weekend there's 109 people in Chicago who were shot. 19 fatally.… pic.twitter.com/AyVISKpMin — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 13, 2024

“Is that helpful?” asked Maher.

Shapiro threw in some great quips about Biden’s mental state, and the face he gave Sellers, who tried to defend the president’s record, was priceless.

Bill Maher argues that Biden is not a vegetable. Ben Shapiro reminds Bill that is true, only between the hours of 10am-4pm:

Maher: "He's not a vegetable, he's not crazy, he can still think."

Shapiro: "Between certain hours."



Biden's new campaign slogan: 'He's not a vegetable,… pic.twitter.com/9Z1UxjqeRT — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 13, 2024

Ben Shapiro asks why has it taken this long for the media to acknowledge Biden's senility:

"Why it is that for two long years anyone that pointed out that he was very unlikely to finish a 2nd term was labeled some sort of crazy kook.

You know how many leaks have come out in the… pic.twitter.com/HGeRYRpulw — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 13, 2024

I still don’t think Biden leaves. The walls are crumbling, but Biden will take everyone down like a spoiled toddler because no one appreciates his astounding record…of failure. The man thinks he’s done more in three years than FDR. He needs to take the cognitive test.