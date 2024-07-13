A Conservative Commentator Noticed a Pattern Regarding Pro and Anti-Biden Dems
Why Biden's Inner Circle Is Threatening to 'Beat the S**t' Out of WH...
No Longer a Conspiracy: There Is a Dem 'Committee to Unelect the President'
Kamala’s Date With the 25th Amendment
Susan Collins Reveals Who She Will Be Voting for in November. It's Not...
Time for Trump to Leverage the Republican Convention!
NATO Criticizes China. Here's Beijing's Response.
House Passes The SAVE Act, Dems Are Determined to Leave it There
Will Newsom Be the Last Democrat Standing By Biden's Side?
Here Is the Fate of an Illegal Alien Who Raped a 13-Year-Old Virginia...
Concerns About Joe Biden's Health Began on Day One of His Presidency In...
Bidenomics Is Crushing Small Businesses
This Latest Move from Elon Musk Spells Bad News for Joe Biden
It Took 30 Seconds for Biden to Malfunction at Michigan Rally
Tipsheet

Look at Ben Shapiro's Face When a Dem Tried Defending Biden's Mental Health on Bill Maher's Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 13, 2024 1:45 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher was back with conservative Ben Shapiro, former South Carolina State Rep. and CNN analyst Bakari Sellers, and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for a lively episode that once again provided a platform to shred progressive narratives.

Advertisement

Yet, Maher had to hit on the week's topic: Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s implosion, and the tortured wait on whether someone in the party will move hard to replace this man. He also threw in some jabs regarding his NATO press conference this week, which was a trainwreck but not a Three Mile Island disaster. It wasn't good enough for Biden to clamp down on concerns about his mental health, but not terrible enough to make the case to boot him ironclad.

Yet, his closing commentary centered on Biden being a dead man walking, politically speaking. The HBO host added that he’s “toast” and predicted to be booted by August 9, the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s resignation from the White House. 

Recommended

No Longer a Conspiracy: There Is a Dem 'Committee to Unelect the President' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He went down the list of potential replacements. Maher said that Gavin Newsom is one of the only candidates, if not the only one, alongside Kristi Noem, who looks like he could do porn. Kamala Harris was putting criminals in jail before liberals thought that was a bad thing. Pete Buttigieg checks off the “gay best friend” box. Maher mocks the whole list before coming down to two things he wants to see happen: it’s time to look at what he sees as moderate, no-name governors who are popular in their state and have actual accomplishments, for better or worse, and stop this fantasy of Michelle Obama is going to save the party. There is no superstar first-round pick in this draft because, right now, Democrats are at the airport and praying there’s one last rental car left. And yes, moderate in Bill Maher-speak is damn leftist, though maybe not as insane as the Woke psychos at Columbia. 

There were other bits of good fun in this episode as well. 

One thing is clear: I pity anyone who thinks they can take Shapiro on in a debate. Not that Sellers is an idiot—despite being an unabashed liberal, he’s not what they have on CNN—but Shapiro is rapid-fire on facts and dates that will make most liberals’ heads spin. The debate about antisemitism, for example, and who owns it, was where Shapiro went to work. McCarthy too. While there are antisemitic elements within the conservative movement, institutionally, they hold much more power on the Left, and they wielded that during the spring mayhem on college campuses. We all laughed at the tiki torch losers at Charlottesville. They don’t have elected representatives in Congress; Democrats do in Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The antisemitic wing is so great that Biden is taking this waffled line on Israel as they wage a justified war of self-defense against Hamas. Shapiro also dredged up how Obama was one of the most anti-Israel presidents in history. 

Advertisement

On race, the Left has this obsession with 2024 being no different than 1954, something that Maher has found absurd. It’s got to the point where the race of the victims of crimes will no longer be reported in Chicago, where over 100 people were shot during the July 4 holiday. 

Advertisement

“Is that helpful?” asked Maher. 

Shapiro threw in some great quips about Biden’s mental state, and the face he gave Sellers, who tried to defend the president’s record, was priceless.

I still don’t think Biden leaves. The walls are crumbling, but Biden will take everyone down like a spoiled toddler because no one appreciates his astounding record…of failure. The man thinks he’s done more in three years than FDR. He needs to take the cognitive test. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Longer a Conspiracy: There Is a Dem 'Committee to Unelect the President' Matt Vespa
A Conservative Commentator Noticed a Pattern Regarding Pro and Anti-Biden Dems Matt Vespa
Here Is the Fate of an Illegal Alien Who Raped a 13-Year-Old Virginia Girl Madeline Leesman
Why Biden's Inner Circle Is Threatening to 'Beat the S**t' Out of WH Staffers Matt Vespa
House Passes The SAVE Act, Dems Are Determined to Leave it There Jamie Parsons
Kamala’s Date With the 25th Amendment Tom Tradup

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
No Longer a Conspiracy: There Is a Dem 'Committee to Unelect the President' Matt Vespa
Advertisement