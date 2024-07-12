Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady
What Concerned MSNBC's Rachel Maddow About Biden's NATO Presser

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 12, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow looked beside herself. She knows Biden is losing, but the candidate also seems incapable of grasping reality. The poll denialism reared its ugly head during the ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, and it resurfaced again toward the end of Biden’s NATO presser. Maddow, who usually carries water for Democrats, couldn’t spin this one: it left her worried about Biden, notably this lack of understanding that he’s not doing well. 

The MSNBC host said this rattling off about polls has her wondering if the president “is being given information about his political standing that may not based in reality.” His aides often try to smooth things over in briefings to avoid angering the mentally declining president.

Since the disastrous June 27 debate, Biden has lost supporters who voted for him in 2020. They’re not heading into the Trump camp; they’re staying home, which has the same effect. Trump is veering toward an Electoral College landslide. It doesn’t matter if the national polls are close, Joe. Trump is still ahead and on target to get 270 votes much easier than you. Biden has a problem that can’t be fixed because the man can’t de-age. What polls is he looking at where he’s winning, too? That’s some grade-A Baghdad Bob material, or Joe is hitting his son’s crack pipe. 

Even Democratic pollsters are showing defeat, with the OpenLabs memo being one of the most damning post-debate surveys to leak. Six states have become friendlier to Trump, with Pennsylvania looking like the best state to flip in 2024. If that happens, it’s game over, and Trump, based on private polling from Democrats and Republicans, increased his lead over Biden from 4 to 10 points.

