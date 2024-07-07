ABC News Host: Age Isn't a Broken Bone. It Doesn't Get Better With Time.

Joe Biden’s age is an issue. It’s not the same as Donald Trump, who was able to deliver his lines, shred the Biden agenda, and walk away with a decisive debate win over the president. Biden got the brakes beaten off, sparking a panic that neither his staff nor the equally mentally defective bunch on The View could stop. It’s an implosion, and it’s wonderful to watch.

The ABC News interview was meant to kick off the ‘Biden is alive’ tour, but it didn’t go so well, with each side of this debate regarding keeping or dumping Biden digging into their positions in this trench warfare. ABC News’ Martha Raddatz noted that age doesn’t improve with time; it’s not like mending a broken bone. Biden has dared the media to watch him. They did; the whole nation did on June 27, and it was an absolute nightmare:

WATCH: ABC’s Martha Raddatz in the wake of Joe Biden’s disastrous clean up attempt of an interview with George Stephanopoulos: “Aging is not like a broken bone. It doesn't get better.” pic.twitter.com/lydcLp8Rv5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 6, 2024

Martha Raddatz reports that Dr. Jill is "lashing out" at those who want Crooked Joe to get out of the race. pic.twitter.com/XcOSjvoPFN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 6, 2024

It's the president’s glib and facetious answers to cognitive questions and stepping aside amid his bad night against Trump that worries Democrats, along with the appalling poll denialism that one would see on North Korean state media than ABC. Biden thinks he is winning—he’s most certainly not. Not with a 32 percent approval rating, trailing Trump in most battleground states, and three-fourths of the country thinking he’s too old to do the job. It’s the double-edged sword: Biden needs to get out there to show vigor and quell rumors about his mental health, though continued slip-ups could also sink his candidacy.

It's also not a shock that Jill Biden is raging against those who want her brain-dead husband to drop out of the race.