Axios' Found Out How Staffers Prepare Biden for Public Events. It's Not Good
Richard Haass, Who Said Biden Was Driving an Agenda Last Month, Now Says...
Obama Donor Details What He Thinks Is the Real Reason Why Dems Are...
Did Any Democrat Come to the Defense of Joe Biden Today?
The Race Doesn’t Change
Big-Time Democrat Cheerleader Turns Sour on Joe Biden
Radio Host Just Blew the Lid Off of Biden’s Interview
'Did His Involvement Impact His Medical Assessments?' Comer Demands Biden’s Doctor Appear...
Democrat Donors Will Pledge Millions If Biden Drops Out of Race
Joy Reid Would Rather Vote for a President In a Coma Rather Than...
Joe Biden Needs a Dictionary
Wall Street Places Its Bets on a Trump Win
The Moment Cameras Reveal Joe Biden's True Self
Top Biden Surrogate James Clyburn Cancels 'Face the Nation' Interview
Tipsheet

ABC News Host: Age Isn't a Broken Bone. It Doesn't Get Better With Time.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 07, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden’s age is an issue. It’s not the same as Donald Trump, who was able to deliver his lines, shred the Biden agenda, and walk away with a decisive debate win over the president. Biden got the brakes beaten off, sparking a panic that neither his staff nor the equally mentally defective bunch on The View could stop. It’s an implosion, and it’s wonderful to watch. 

Advertisement

The ABC News interview was meant to kick off the ‘Biden is alive’ tour, but it didn’t go so well, with each side of this debate regarding keeping or dumping Biden digging into their positions in this trench warfare. ABC News’ Martha Raddatz noted that age doesn’t improve with time; it’s not like mending a broken bone. Biden has dared the media to watch him. They did; the whole nation did on June 27, and it was an absolute nightmare:

It's the president’s glib and facetious answers to cognitive questions and stepping aside amid his bad night against Trump that worries Democrats, along with the appalling poll denialism that one would see on North Korean state media than ABC. Biden thinks he is winning—he’s most certainly not. Not with a 32 percent approval rating, trailing Trump in most battleground states, and three-fourths of the country thinking he’s too old to do the job. It’s the double-edged sword: Biden needs to get out there to show vigor and quell rumors about his mental health, though continued slip-ups could also sink his candidacy.

Recommended

Axios' Found Out How Staffers Prepare Biden for Public Events. It's Not Good Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's also not a shock that Jill Biden is raging against those who want her brain-dead husband to drop out of the race.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axios' Found Out How Staffers Prepare Biden for Public Events. It's Not Good Matt Vespa
Obama Donor Details What He Thinks Is the Real Reason Why Dems Are Freaking Out About Biden Matt Vespa
Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer Derek Hunter
ABC News Reporter's Reaction to Biden's Highly Scripted Interviews Is Priceless Matt Vespa
The Moment Cameras Reveal Joe Biden's True Self Sarah Arnold
Germany: The Sick Man of Europe Rainer Zitelmann

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Axios' Found Out How Staffers Prepare Biden for Public Events. It's Not Good Matt Vespa
Advertisement