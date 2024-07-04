Biden's Interview on Philadelphia Radio Was a Total Disaster

Joe Biden is too old and slow to be president. There is only one way to counter this since Biden can’t de-age: he must go out in public and do as many media hits as possible. What about trip-ups? Well, that’s the problem. If he hides, he reinforces that devastating poll showing that 72 percent think he’s too old to be president. If he goes out there and has another mental stumble, it could end his presidency. Both paths can lead to election-killing endings for the Biden administration. As we approach the period where the 2024 cycle kicks into high gear, voters will expect the president to be on the trail a lot.

NOT SATIRE: “Joe Biden, 81, describes himself as a black woman” https://t.co/phIgHRylhy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 5, 2024

THIS IS GETTING CRAZIER: Biden just told a Philly radio station today that he’s "proud" to be "the first black woman to serve with a black president."



They will tell us 'he had a cold and was jetlagged." pic.twitter.com/zyUPrlpUKu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 4, 2024

In one of his only interviews since the debate (a radio interview), Biden says: "I'm the first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware when I was a kid."



Appeared he meant Catholic. He doesn’t correct himself. pic.twitter.com/Vx6wOrj2ac — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 4, 2024

Yet, the kickoff to the Biden rehabilitation tour was a disaster. It must kill these Biden staffers who know there’s nothing they can do to quell the ongoing uprising against Joe Biden after his disastrous June 27 debate with Donald Trump. The president’s interview on Philadelphia radio was a mixture of sadness and his usual half-brain-dead self: he described himself as a black woman: “By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first Vice President, the first black woman, to serve with a black president.”

There is no way one interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos will reverse course here. Top donors are now withholding cash, and this mess didn’t help. It’s also been rumored that this interview, which won’t air live, might only be 15 minutes:

Joe Biden’s “extended” interview with George Stephanopolous, intended to jumpstart a comeback for the embattled president, may last as little as 15 minutes, the Daily Beast has learned.https://t.co/i7xc01jMx0 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 4, 2024

WHEN YOU LOSE DEBBIE DINGELL...



"I think [Biden's] in a bubble wrap ... one interview tomorrow is not gonna fix this." pic.twitter.com/VNMZmHaANa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

This counternarrative production by the Biden White House has become just one lone march to the grave. A political bleeding that’s cruel and not for nothing, but the president was also a mess at the White House’s Independence Day event:

That rejuvenation tour is going gangbusters https://t.co/HJjWNlXZsm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 4, 2024

Biden is gone: “You know, I was in that WW1 cemetery at, in France. And uh, the one that, my, one of our colleagues, the former president, didn’t want to go, and be up there. I probably shouldn’t even say it… anyway.” pic.twitter.com/3L93sebucz — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 4, 2024

Who’s running the country?