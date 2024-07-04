Speaking with Fabio, Bill Maher Highlights Why Immigrants Are Hopping on the Trump...
Biden's Interview on Philadelphia Radio Was a Total Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 04, 2024 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Joe Biden is too old and slow to be president. There is only one way to counter this since Biden can’t de-age: he must go out in public and do as many media hits as possible. What about trip-ups? Well, that’s the problem. If he hides, he reinforces that devastating poll showing that 72 percent think he’s too old to be president. If he goes out there and has another mental stumble, it could end his presidency. Both paths can lead to election-killing endings for the Biden administration. As we approach the period where the 2024 cycle kicks into high gear, voters will expect the president to be on the trail a lot. 

Yet, the kickoff to the Biden rehabilitation tour was a disaster. It must kill these Biden staffers who know there’s nothing they can do to quell the ongoing uprising against Joe Biden after his disastrous June 27 debate with Donald Trump. The president’s interview on Philadelphia radio was a mixture of sadness and his usual half-brain-dead self: he described himself as a black woman: “By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first Vice President, the first black woman, to serve with a black president.” 

There is no way one interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos will reverse course here. Top donors are now withholding cash, and this mess didn’t help. It’s also been rumored that this interview, which won’t air live, might only be 15 minutes: 

This counternarrative production by the Biden White House has become just one lone march to the grave. A political bleeding that’s cruel and not for nothing, but the president was also a mess at the White House’s Independence Day event:

Who’s running the country?

