Tipsheet

How a Maine Dem Congressman Just Threw Biden Under the Bus

Matt Vespa
July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Some Democrats are accepting defeat in November, and they’re okay with it. It’s refreshing, in a sense, to see at least one Democrat who isn’t engulfed by Trump derangement syndrome. Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) took to local media, penning, or at least a staffer did, an op-ed in Bangor Daily News saying plainly that Trump is going to win the election, and our nation, our democracy is going to be fine:

This Independence Day marks our nation’s 248th birthday. In that time, American democracy has withstood civil war, world wars, acts of terrorism and technological and societal changes that would make the Founders’ head spin. 

Pearl-clutching about a Trump victory ignores the strength of our democracy. Jan. 6, 2021, was a dark day. But Americans stood strong. Hundreds of police officers protected the democratic process against thousands who tried to use violence to upend it. Judges and state election officials upheld our election laws. Members of Congress, including leaders from both parties, certified the election results. 

They all are joined in the defense of democracy by the millions of us who, like me, made an oath of allegiance to the United States and to the Constitution when we began our military service, plus hundreds of millions of freedom-loving Americans who won’t let anyone take away our constitutional rights as citizens of the greatest democracy in history. 

This election is about the economy, not democracy. And when it comes to our economy, our Congress matters far more than who occupies the White House. 

[…] 

In 2025, I believe Trump is going to be in the White House. Maine’s representatives will need to work with him when it benefits Mainers, hold him accountable when it does not and work independently across the aisle no matter what. 

At long last, a Democrat who knows that often your side loses in a representative democracy. Public opinion is shiftable sand; there are no permanent majorities. Trump winning the presidency wasn’t the end of the world in 2016; it won’t be in 2024. It'll still be viewed a throwing Biden under the bus, but it seems scores of Democrats are doing that now. Biden remains adamant in staying in the race, however. 

While Rep. Golden talks about protecting liberal domestic items, he does pepper this piece with an ‘embrace the suck’ aura because he, like most voters, knows that Biden is too old to be president.

