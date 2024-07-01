AOC Has a Meltdown Over Latest SCOTUS Ruling
Did Anyone Catch What This CNN Host Was Doing During the Trump-Biden Debate?

Matt Vespa
July 01, 2024


I won’t dwell too much on this, and it’s probably nothing. During last week's debate, there were concerns that CNN wouldn’t be fair to Donald Trump. The network is staunchly anti-Trump, and its two moderators, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, are known for sliding some pointed smears at the former president.

As it turns out, the debate rules, which were a mixture of COVID-lite and nursing home protocols concerning mute buttons and no audiences, ended up fostering Biden’s demise that night. The president’s staff thought these guidelines would help them. It didn’t. Bash and Tapper did ask good questions stemming from the top issues of the 2024 election. It wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but this little snippet of Bash pointing to her co-moderator is a bit interesting. Is she signaling to Biden? What is going on here?

Regardless, this is something we can debate for fun because it didn’t matter. Biden got pummeled, with Trump overwhelmingly being crowned the winner. Trump allowed Biden to hang himself by not interrupting him as he made his muffled, incoherent remarks. The question for Republicans is what they do now. They can’t kick their feet up yet. The age and mental competency debate is over. Trump won. Now they should go after his agenda while the going is good because Biden’s team is putting out fires everywhere. Make that part of the wider narrative about how no one is in control of this White House, with a fractured Democratic Party spewing nonsense and hurling us into chaos.

Things are now well if you’re a Democrat. That’s such a shame.

