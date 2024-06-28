Biden Deemed the 'Emperor With No Clothes'
What This Presidential Historian Said About Biden's Awful Debate Performance Is Just a Lie

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 28, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The coping from Democrats over Joe Biden’s catastrophic debate against former President Donald Trump last night has been engraved on the faces of so many liberal media members whose entire worldview imploded. For weeks, we’ve been told Biden is engaged, agile, and does cartwheels behind closed doors. That lie got exposed mightily Thursday in a drumming that might be irreparable to the Biden campaign. The president had to show he could do the job without showing his age. He failed spectacularly in that regard.   

It's a five-alarm fire within the Democratic Party because they know they can’t spin this calamity. There may be one or two flubs where you could mount a media counteroffensive, but 90 minutes showing Biden’s abject mental decline—absolutely not. What’s even more offensive to voters are some who are trying to spin this mess, like Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian, who had the boldness to say that Biden was coherent if you read the debate transcripts:

Now, Brinkley did admit that Joe has lost more than a step. His debate performance was sluggish out of the gate and only worsened, but he added that he still had his policy chops. He also said we’re in the television and media era, which might not account for much. That’s true. Policy doesn’t matter if the messenger and leader can’t form coherent thoughts. 

He also said that if the party is at a crisis moment, they might have only until Monday to talk with Biden about stepping down. The problem is that the discussion starts with the first lady telling her husband it’s time to stop. Brinkley said this happened to Truman in 1952 and Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964. Given what we’ve seen from Jill Biden, there is zero chance that discussion is happening. 

