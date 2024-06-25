Why Ocasio-Cortez's Insanity at Jamaal Bowman's Rally Over the Weekend Is Even Funnier...
Tipsheet

Watch a CNN Host Wreck a Dem Senator's Pro-Biden Narrative on Live TV

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 25, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Unlike Jake Tapper and Kasie Hunt, Sara Sidner decided not to toe the Democratic Party line, at least for this segment, when she threw brutal polls toward Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) way yesterday. Biden was far behind former President Donald Trump on all the key issues. From handling the economy to immigration, Trump is besting the president. These aren’t conservative-leaning polls; Marquette and Quinnipiac have Trump with a 12- and 21-point trust advantage on getting our economy rolling again.

The CNN host pointed out the elephant in the room with these surveys: Biden isn’t in good shape, and this debate could be make-or-break territory for the president. All Ms. Klobuchar could do is cite some phantom poll where she claims Biden is gaining ground, but with whom? Are there any specifics regarding swing states because Trump is dominating Biden there, too? 

Klobuchar rattled off a list of accomplishments that mean next to nothing for working families. The top domestic item she mentioned was some inside-the-beltway legislation that made it easier to break up monopolies. How does that curb the runaway inflation forcing American families to donate kidneys to pay for trips to the grocery store? Trump already set in motion a plan to reduce the cost of drugs, specifically insulin, and Amy totally fumbled on immigration: she admitted that Biden had the power to issue executive orders on the matter. He already issued one, ma’am—an ineffective benchmark to shut things down once 2,500 encounters at the port of entry are logged. Instead, she blames Republicans in Congress for inaction. You don’t need congressional approval for the things that could regain operational control of the border. 

There was nothing about reducing inflation in this lengthy, bare-bones defense of Joe Biden’s miserable presidency. Nothing about job growth. Nothing about wages increasing. When Trump was running the show, small business and consumer confidence hit historic highs. That’s no longer the case with senility engulfing the White House. 

Also, Biden is not “leaning in,” evidenced by his lengthy stay at Camp David, where he’s practicing standing for 90 minutes. He’s not expected to return to the White House before Thursday night’s debate. He’s not leading and never has been. If Amy Klobuchar, who has more brain activity than Biden, can’t defend or even point to a legislative accomplishment that’s benefitted working Americans, you know this presidency is on life support. Expect Biden to be more ad hominem, like his State of the Union, and Trump shouldn’t take the bait. Let the old man talk, and then quietly, professionally, and presidentially gut Biden with a death-by-a-thousand-cuts-like takedown. Trump is smart, he can go line-by-line in how Biden hasn’t done much for the past four years, which is an extension of the man’s entire career in public life.

