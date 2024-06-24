Why Was Clarence Thomas the Lone Dissenter in a Recent Second Amendment Ruling?
UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue
Is This Why There's Going to Be a Game Seven in the Stanley...
Trump Has a Chance
New Pentagon Chief of Staff Slammed As 'Unqualified' and Not 'Trustworthy'
Former White House Physician to Biden: Submit to a Drug Test Before the...
Six Years After This Climate 'Prophet' Said Arctic Ice Would Be Gone, It's...
New Yorkers Aren't Such Big Fans of Hochul These Days
Here's What a New Poll Says About How Young People Vote
There's an Update About the 12-Year-old Texas Girl Who Was Reportedly Murdered by...
A ‘Trans’ Athlete Robbed Women of a Women's NCAA Title. Here’s What He...
Five Illegal Aliens Charged With Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Girl
Will Congress Take Internet Safety Seriously?
The Supreme Court Will Review a Ban on So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Kids
Tipsheet

CNN Host Gets Roasted for Her Explanation for Why She Cut Off a Trump Spox Mid-Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 24, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was supposed to have an interview on CNN, but it was cut short because she told the truth about some of the network’s on-air talent. Host Kasie Hunt decided to pull the plug once Leavitt exposed the network’s overt anti-Trump bias. 

Advertisement

The segment focused on the upcoming debate between Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this Thursday and how Trump prepares for the showdown. Leavitt delivered some jabs at Biden, touted Trump’s preparedness, and lashed out at the debate moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, which did not sit well with Hunt. The Daily Caller's Nicole Silverio had the best way to describe it: Hunt "rage quit" the interview.

When Hunt pulled the plug, Leavitt was mid-way through her remarks about how Tapper compared Trump to Hitler. Leavitt's remarks were true—Tapper made that claim in December 2023. It was also outrageous. Yet, notice how the ‘Trump = Hitler’ narrative was quietly placed in a drawer by the liberal media once all the pro-Hamas clowns seized college campuses and administrative buildings while calling for the death of all Jews. They had to—this nation witnessed an entire spring of antisemitism not seen since the Nazis ruled Germany, though the vitriol was emanating from the mouths of liberals. It’s also even more ridiculous now since Code Pink's insane clown posse besieged Tapper’s house recently, accusing the host of being complicit in genocide over his reporting of the Gaza war.

Recommended

Do You Feel a Draft? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Hunt defended her decision, saying if you disrespect her colleagues, she will cut off the microphone. Well, that’s not exactly how people saw it, especially since her Twitter banner is that of her with Joe Biden. I think we know why the interview was cut short. Also, Hunt is getting a righteous roasting in her tweet's comments.

Leavitt responded that this exchange proved that Trump won’t be treated fairly on Thursday.

Advertisement

UPDATE: CNN issued a statement. 


Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Do You Feel a Draft? Kurt Schlichter
There's an Update About the 12-Year-old Texas Girl Who Was Reportedly Murdered by Illegal Aliens Madeline Leesman
Why Was Clarence Thomas the Lone Dissenter in a Recent Second Amendment Ruling? Katie Pavlich
New Pentagon Chief of Staff Slammed As 'Unqualified' and Not 'Trustworthy' Spencer Brown
UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue Katie Pavlich
TikTok Bans Sports Apparel Company From Advertising on Platform. It's Not Hard to Figure Out Why. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Do You Feel a Draft? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement