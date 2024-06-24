CNN Host Gets Roasted for Her Explanation for Why She Cut Off a Trump Spox Mid-Interview

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was supposed to have an interview on CNN, but it was cut short because she told the truth about some of the network’s on-air talent. Host Kasie Hunt decided to pull the plug once Leavitt exposed the network’s overt anti-Trump bias.

The segment focused on the upcoming debate between Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this Thursday and how Trump prepares for the showdown. Leavitt delivered some jabs at Biden, touted Trump’s preparedness, and lashed out at the debate moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, which did not sit well with Hunt. The Daily Caller's Nicole Silverio had the best way to describe it: Hunt "rage quit" the interview.

“We’re going to stop this interview.” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt goes on CNN and keeps attacking CNN debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Anchor Kasie Hunt gets fed up and dumps Leavitt from the air. pic.twitter.com/09gDp0Ymjy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 24, 2024

When Hunt pulled the plug, Leavitt was mid-way through her remarks about how Tapper compared Trump to Hitler. Leavitt's remarks were true—Tapper made that claim in December 2023. It was also outrageous. Yet, notice how the ‘Trump = Hitler’ narrative was quietly placed in a drawer by the liberal media once all the pro-Hamas clowns seized college campuses and administrative buildings while calling for the death of all Jews. They had to—this nation witnessed an entire spring of antisemitism not seen since the Nazis ruled Germany, though the vitriol was emanating from the mouths of liberals. It’s also even more ridiculous now since Code Pink's insane clown posse besieged Tapper’s house recently, accusing the host of being complicit in genocide over his reporting of the Gaza war.

You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 24, 2024

Hunt defended her decision, saying if you disrespect her colleagues, she will cut off the microphone. Well, that’s not exactly how people saw it, especially since her Twitter banner is that of her with Joe Biden. I think we know why the interview was cut short. Also, Hunt is getting a righteous roasting in her tweet's comments.

Check out the banner pic on @kasie's profile page. It looks like she works for the White House... BECAUSE SHE DOES! pic.twitter.com/fjjgF4zlAK — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 24, 2024

Leavitt responded that this exchange proved that Trump won’t be treated fairly on Thursday.

You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies.



This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday.



Yet he is still willing to go into this 3-1 fight to bring his winning message to the American… https://t.co/EIsiKzvxeq — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) June 24, 2024

UPDATE: CNN issued a statement.

CNN releases a statement defending Jake Tapper and Dana Bash ahead of the debate:



Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are well respected veteran journalists who have covered politics for more than five decades combined. They have extensive experience moderating major political debates,… — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) June 24, 2024



