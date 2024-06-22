Why a Muslim Mob Burned a 'Tourist' Alive in Pakistan

[WARNING: This post contains graphic images]

Not all religions are equal, and no, I’m not saying this as a Christian supremacist. I haven’t gone to church in almost 20 years. But if there’s something that the Right, Left, and the non-believing can agree on, it’s that radical Islam is the mother lode of bad ideas.

It still astounds me how liberal women, especially those of the hyper-feminist mold, can back a religion that brutalizes its female population. They do know that if Me Too were to ever become a thing in the Muslim world, it’s the women who would be stoned to death after making the accusation. It’s almost Medieval times, as we’ve seen his ‘religion of peace’ rear its ugly head in Pakistan. A rabid Muslim mob burned a 'tourist' to death for allegedly desecrating the Quran (via BBC):

🚨🇵🇰 Radical Islamist mob dragged a man from the police station and torched him to death over alleged #blasphemy of the #Quran in Madyan, Swat District, KP province.



The suspect was a tourist from #Sialkot, #Punjab and had stayed at a local hotel.#Islam #Pakistan #Muslim pic.twitter.com/gdOfIoW486 — THE SQUADRON (@THE_SQUADR0N) June 21, 2024

In Swat Pakistan, the body of a tourist belongs to Sialkot was killed and burnt later on the charge of blasphemy, and burning of the Holy Quran. The mob attacks police station and took over the accused.



The situation is tense in the area and two people are reported injured in… pic.twitter.com/10wZNdskbk — Barister Sidra Qayyum (@Shr_9998) June 21, 2024

Pakistan: Mob Burns Tourist Alive In Front Of Police Station For Desecration Of Quran. Headline gives impression as if he was a foreign tourist. No, he was a Pakistani citizen, visiting another Pakistani city.



The religion of tolerance in the news once again.



Imagine being so… pic.twitter.com/N4pQ8zSMu1 — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) June 21, 2024

Warning: Graphic images



Another day, another act of cruelty & extremism in the name of religion in Pakistan. A local tourist was lynched, and his body was set on fire by a mob in #Swat Valley.



When allegations of desecrating holy book were raised against him, he was taken to… pic.twitter.com/cAoJmD7tIT — Doctor Hasina Rahim (@Doctorhasina) June 21, 2024

A tourist has been dragged from a police station and killed by a mob in north-west Pakistan after being accused of blasphemy. The police had been attempting to protect the man from the large group in the town of Madyan, a town in Swat district. The mob had gathered after the man was accused of desecrating the Quran, Islam's holy book, on Thursday. Lynchings are not uncommon after an accusation of blasphemy, which is punishable by death in Pakistan. A Christian man was attacked last month after being accused of burning pages of the Quran, dying shortly afterwards. Video of this latest incident has prompted outrage on social media in Pakistan. Footage shows the man's body being paraded through the streets and then set alight. Police confirmed that the tourist had been "torched" and some 11 people were injured in the incident.

There are supposedly cases being opened on everyone involved in this brutal murder. Who are we kidding here? Of course, the murderers are going to get away—this is Pakistan. Any case in which the local police have opened up about this event will vanish into the Bermuda Triangle when the outrage dies down.