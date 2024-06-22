Anthony Fauci Is A Garbage Person
Why a Muslim Mob Burned a 'Tourist' Alive in Pakistan

Matt Vespa  |  June 22, 2024 10:00 PM

[WARNING: This post contains graphic images

Not all religions are equal, and no, I’m not saying this as a Christian supremacist. I haven’t gone to church in almost 20 years. But if there’s something that the Right, Left, and the non-believing can agree on, it’s that radical Islam is the mother lode of bad ideas. 

It still astounds me how liberal women, especially those of the hyper-feminist mold, can back a religion that brutalizes its female population. They do know that if Me Too were to ever become a thing in the Muslim world, it’s the women who would be stoned to death after making the accusation. It’s almost Medieval times, as we’ve seen his ‘religion of peace’ rear its ugly head in Pakistan. A rabid Muslim mob burned a 'tourist' to death for allegedly desecrating the Quran (via BBC): 

A tourist has been dragged from a police station and killed by a mob in north-west Pakistan after being accused of blasphemy. 

The police had been attempting to protect the man from the large group in the town of Madyan, a town in Swat district. 

The mob had gathered after the man was accused of desecrating the Quran, Islam's holy book, on Thursday. 

Lynchings are not uncommon after an accusation of blasphemy, which is punishable by death in Pakistan. 

A Christian man was attacked last month after being accused of burning pages of the Quran, dying shortly afterwards. 

Video of this latest incident has prompted outrage on social media in Pakistan. Footage shows the man's body being paraded through the streets and then set alight. 

Police confirmed that the tourist had been "torched" and some 11 people were injured in the incident.

There are supposedly cases being opened on everyone involved in this brutal murder. Who are we kidding here? Of course, the murderers are going to get away—this is Pakistan. Any case in which the local police have opened up about this event will vanish into the Bermuda Triangle when the outrage dies down. 

