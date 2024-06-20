Dem Rep and MSNBC Host Chuckle Over the Rape of a Minor By...
Today's String of Supreme Court Decisions Blew Up Another Liberal Narrative (Again)
PETA Thinks It's Figured Out a Way to Convince Men to Go Vegan
Who Will Have the Last Word at Next Week's Trump v. Biden Debate?...
Taxpayers Spend $600k Per Unit to House Homeless In This Democrat City
Trump Takes Yet Another Group of Voters Away From Joe Biden
Voters Are Turning Against This Democrat Governor
New York Now Requires Paid Breaks For Breastfeeding Employees
Progressive Mayor's Recall Effort Receives Twice the Number of Signatures Needed to Oust...
GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers From Mayorkas After ISIS-Linked Illegals Successfully Crossed...
CBS News Ratioed Into Oblivion for Posts Providing Cover for White House on...
An Illegal Alien Was Charged With Killing a Maryland Woman. Here’s How the...
Bowman Apologizes As 'Propaganda' Remarks Come Back to Haunt Him for Primary
Surprise: AOC Doesn't Seem to Understand How PACs Work
Tipsheet

So, That's Why The Washington Post Refused to Disclose This Key Detail About Israel's Hostage Rescue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 20, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

It’s been a couple of weeks since Israeli forces launched a successful raid in Gaza that rescued four hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attacks last year. Normal people celebrated this operation, whereas the anti-Israel, antisemitic clowns were mourning the loss of the terrorists killed in the raid. 

Advertisement

That’s how you know the Left is messed up in the head on this matter: they were more upset over the dead captors and the rescue of those they held captive. The media coverage does play a part in that since newsrooms are staffed with woke left-wingers who hate Jewish people. That hateful pipeline can be traced back to the network of colleges that saw pro-Hamas shenanigans run amok last spring. 

Yet, The Washington Post’s June 8th article on the raid left out the crucial detail that the hostages were being detained in civilian housing, with so-called civilians holding them hostages. It’s why “civilians” isn’t the appropriate term for those who got wasted by the IDF. Still, the Washington Free Beacon found a possible reason why these facts were omitted: the publication is loaded with Al-Jazeera alums: 

Days after the Israel Defence Forces rescued four hostages from a Palestinian refugee camp, for example, a Post headline blared: "More than 200 Palestinians killed in Israeli hostage raid in Gaza." The report, the work of 11 Post staffers, went on to describe "one of the bloodiest raids in the war" as a "brazen operation" that left "unimaginable devastation in its wake." 

"Residential blocks were destroyed, tanks menaced the streets and grievously wounded Palestinians, some without limbs, writhed in pain on the dusty roads of the camp’s central market, according to videos and images of the raid," the report stated. The first quote in the story comes from a Hamas spokesman who accused Israel of committing "a massacre." An Israeli official is quoted in the seventh paragraph. 

What the piece did not mention is that the hostages were held by prominent Gazan civilians in crowded apartment buildings and that Hamas fighters opened fire on the hostages and Israeli soldiers during the operation, making civilian casualties virtually inevitable. 

Hostility to Israel has been a thread throughout the paper’s reporting. But there’s another pattern among reporters on the Post’s foreign desk. At least six members of the Post’s foreign desk previously wrote for Al Jazeera, the Doha-based news outlet bankrolled in part by the government of Qatar, which is now sheltering Hamas’s top leaders, a Washington Free Beacon review found. 

[…] 

The Al Jazeera-Washington Post pipeline raises ethical questions for an American newspaper that prides itself as a bulwark against threats to "democracy." Founded in 1996, Al Jazeera has been described by an Israeli court as an "intelligence and propaganda arm" for Hamas, and the outlet is banned from broadcasting in Israel, where officials alleged in February that Al Jazeera "journalist" Muhammed Wishah served as a commander in Hamas’s guided missile units. In the United States, the Justice Department ordered the network’s English language affiliate to register as a foreign agent of Qatar in 2020, though it has refused to do so. 

The Post did not respond to a request for comment. 

Recommended

Today's String of Supreme Court Decisions Blew Up Another Liberal Narrative (Again) Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Well, there’s your reason, folks. We have terrorists peddling propaganda on the front pages of our newspapers, disseminating the same Hamas talking points and treating them as gospel—no shock—and being key figures in fanning the flames of the genocide narrative that is wholly manufactured by the media and left-wing activists.

Not that you would be shocked, but these folks have infested the media with anti-Israel drivel, which thankfully hasn't resonated beyond these unhinged circles. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Today's String of Supreme Court Decisions Blew Up Another Liberal Narrative (Again) Matt Vespa
Dem Rep and MSNBC Host Chuckle Over the Rape of a Minor By an Illegal Alien Matt Vespa
DOJ Omits One Inconvenient Detail About the Club Q Shooter Mia Cathell
Trump Takes Yet Another Group of Voters Away From Joe Biden Sarah Arnold
Trump Should Announce His 2.0 Dream Team Right Now Kurt Schlichter
Voters Are Turning Against This Democrat Governor Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Today's String of Supreme Court Decisions Blew Up Another Liberal Narrative (Again) Matt Vespa
Advertisement