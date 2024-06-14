Is Joe Biden Serious About This Outrageous Immigration Pitch?

Joe Biden’s immigration policy could be characterized as a failed experiment in chaos.

No, that’s not accurate: it was intentional. The loss of operational control has permitted ISIS terrorists to cross into the United States. It’s underreported, but foreign nationals try to infiltrate US naval bases at a rate of at least two-to-three times a week. It’s a national security issue, and what does our president do? He’s prepping a mass amnesty push in a desperate attempt to pander to Latino voters. Biden is hoping to pass a new policy where anyone living here illegally for the past ten years can be afforded legal status (via CBS News):

The Biden administration is making plans to announce one of the largest immigration relief programs in recent history, developing a policy that would offer legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the country without proper documents, four people familiar with the plans told CBS News. A program being developed by White House officials would offer work permits and deportation protections to unauthorized immigrants married to U.S. citizens, as long as they have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years, the sources said, requesting anonymity to talk about internal government plans. The proposal, known as "Parole in Place," would also open up a pathway to permanent legal status and U.S. citizenship for some beneficiaries by removing an obstacle in U.S. law that prevents those who entered the U.S. illegally from obtaining green cards without leaving the country. Another plan being prepared by the Biden administration would streamline the process for so-called DREAMers and other undocumented immigrants to request waivers that would make it easier for them to obtain temporary visas, such as H-1B visas for high-skilled workers, the sources said. The measures, the sources added, could be announced as early as Tuesday, but a plan has not been finalized by the administration. White House officials are preparing to host an event Tuesday to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields roughly 530,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

CBS News added that some congressional Democrats have already been invited to the White House for a briefing on this legally dubious immigration push. Biden is trying to pull an Obama a la DACA, but Biden doesn’t have the clout on the Hill or the political skill to pull this off.

Not that it needs to be said, but it’s unconstitutional without congressional approval. It’s also bad politics. Immigration has soared to the top of voters’ concerns, with Donald Trump being the more trusted candidate to handle this issue. The former president also holds a 20-plus point advantage with Latino voters on this issue. As Bill Maher said on his show last week, Biden can’t even win with the people he’s trying to cater to ahead of Election Day.

Moreover, it’s an issue that Hispanic voters never liked. Mass amnesty and a pathway to citizenship for illegals barely registered above 50 percent with this voter bloc, and that’s remained constant for a decade-plus. It’s why liberal data pollsters like David Shor warned Democrats years ago to move on from immigration policy and focus on areas where Democrats have built-in political advantages, like health care. They didn’t heed his warning.

This illegal policy pitch comes after Biden issued an effete executive order on the border that capped asylum claims at 2,500, a tacit acknowledgment that the president could have acted unilaterally on a variety of security concerns to address the border but didn’t out of political gamesmanship that he fumbled badly. Now, he wants mass amnesty—this White House is as incompetent as it is corrupt and lawless.

Republican state attorneys general better be ready to file lawsuits. Everyone who supports border control and getting a handle on this chaos better be prepared for war. Mr. Magoo must be reined in before he further wrecks the country.