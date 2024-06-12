Argentina's Javier Milei Is Draining the Swamp
Tipsheet

ABC News Host Seems to Forget This Crucial Detail About the Israeli Rescue Operation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 12, 2024 6:30 AM

We have another media host who seems more concerned about the terrorists who were killed during Israel’s daring hostage rescue last weekend. When there’s a “but” after discussing elation at the operation's success, you know where this is heading. Media figures across the board have been appalled at the supposed high casualty rate inflicted on civilians during the raid. Some have around 100 people; others have near 300. It doesn’t matter because these people were terrorists. Civilians were holding the Israeli hostages before their rescue, yet another example of the allegedly innocent civilian population assisting Hamas in their terrorist campaign against the Jewish state.

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz and others have pressed the Israeli military on why there was no warning to the civilians in the area that a major military operation was about to commence. It’s maddening stupidity. These are terrorists, folks. And if Israel had done that, they would have executed the hostages. 

If the media isn’t touting Hamas propaganda, which we’ve seen ad nauseum with the death toll, they’re admonishing Israelis for saving their people from the clutches of radical Islamic terrorists. The civilian death toll could have been 1,000. It still would have left me cold. Bad people were killed during this operation. For those who might have been civilians, their families can pin all the blame on Hamas, who started this war. Either way, the media seems to forget that people die in war, and Israel has taken extraordinary measures to keep civilian deaths at a minimum. Even The Associated Press did an analysis noting the sharp decline in the deaths of women and children. There is no genocide. 

The pro-Hamas sects are having a tantrum because the IDF and other security forces ran roughshod over these terrorist clowns again and will continue to do so until every last one of them is in the ground. I wish them well in that endeavor.

