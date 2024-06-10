Liberal Journalist Wheels Out the Most Predictable Defense for Hunter Biden

Liberal writer Molly Jong-Fast penned and discussed on MSNBC the most predictable deflection media members could toss out for Hunter Biden amid his legal woes in Delaware: the GOP is bullying an addict. Ms. Jong-Fast, who’s in recovery, highlighted how weaponizing Hunter’s disease hasn’t hurt Joe Biden during this campaign. That may be right, but it’s not necessary at this point—Biden’s failed agenda and dismal poll numbers have some data crunchers, like FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver, wondering if Biden should quit the 2024 race.

Yet, it’s the cumulative effect here. Commentator Stephen L. Miller noted that Joe Biden can’t be indicted because he’s too old, whereas Hunter shouldn’t have been because he’s too high. The Department of Justice has been cited for interfering in federal investigations into the president’s son, where IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joesph Zeigler gave damning and credible testimony to that effect last summer. It was the testimony of these two men that led to the Biden DOJ aborting the sweetheart plea deal for Hunter, leading us to the gun trial that’s in jury deliberation now. The Biden Justice Department is prosecuting Hunter because they were forced to do it. Without Ziegler and Shapley, Hunter might have inked a blanket immunity deal.

My favorite fake news narrative is that Republicans are beating up on Hunter Biden for taking drugs https://t.co/eFLvlvdkp2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2024

Joe Biden should not face federal indictment because he's too old and his son should not face federal indictment because he's too high. https://t.co/z2nHZg3TZ3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2024

That’s why this trial is necessary, Ms. Jong-Fast. He broke the law. He lied on a federal background check form for a firearm. The penalties for this are clearly stated on the form. This isn’t about beating up on an addict, who also happens to be a bad guy; it’s about the rule of law, which is being dictated by political tribalism.

Ms. Jong-Fast’s piece, overall, isn’t bad if we’re talking about the disease of addiction. While not an addict, some of my close family members have been riddled with this affliction. The West Wing probably has one of the best scenes dealing with this issue, and it was written and acted by two recovering addicts, Aaron Sorkin and the late John Spencer, respectively. The scene involves an aide fired for leaking confidential information about the recovery visit of Spencer’s character, White House Chief of Staff Leo McGarry.

It’s a poignant scene. The aide asks if McGarry is cured.

“I’m not cured. You don’t get cured. I haven’t had a drink or a pill in six-and-a-half years, which isn’t to say I won’t have one tomorrow,” McGarry says.

When the aide questions why he can’t have a drink after so many years, McGarry says the problem is I don’t want a drink. I want ten drinks.

Why? Because he’s an alcoholic, which puzzled the aid, leading to the confusion and misdirected hostility that’s often ascribed to this disease.

This isn’t about addiction. Hunter Biden broke the law. He broke the law when he purchased this firearm. We’ll see what the tax trials unearth. For now, let’s see what verdict the jury hands down. Our own Mia Cathell is in Wilmington, covering the trial. Be sure to follow her updates.