Is This the Beginning of a Return to Sanity on the Transgender Issue?

Believe it or not, there has been a transgender backlash in Europe. Sorry, I meant to say return to sanity on this issue that’s driven the Left over the edge to the point where they’re willing to erase womanhood to accommodate the super minority of people who are suffering from what could be described as mental illness. Before political correctness infested the medical community, the professionals had it right—this is gender dysphoria. The newcomers into the trans community are likely doing it to satisfy the social media craze behind it.

Even more pernicious are the gender mutilation surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone treatments that are being forced upon children. The United States is now the sole nation in the industrialized world that continues this nonsense. Has the return to sanity arrived on American shores? The American College of Pediatricians issued this statement on last week:

Therefore, given the recent research and the revelations of the harmful approach advocated by WPATH and its followers in the United States, we, the undersigned, call upon the medical professional organizations of the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex. Instead, these organizations should recommend comprehensive evaluations and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria. We also encourage the physicians who are members of these professional organizations to contact their leadership and urge them to adhere to the evidence-based research now available.

In other words, start acting like doctors again. The media will dismiss it because the American College of Pediatricians is a conservative advocacy group, but plenty of liberals agree that transgender insanity has gone off the rails. It's why the woke Left is going to lose on this issue. The coalition against them is too vast to overcome, as independent journalists Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag pointed out this spring.

They wrote in March about how this craze is being shut down quickly across Europe. The studies are clear—it’s not healthy. From the rise in liver cancer to virtually no change in suicidal tendencies after surgeries, the medical community across the pond is locking down so-called transgender health care. For ‘trans men,’ a biological woman’s body’s internal organs were never meant to absorb artificially elevated testosterone levels, hence the increased risk of liver cancer. Alas, there are two genders, with specific markers assigned to one’s sex. It’s science. Regarding the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), that organization has been hit with reports of medical abuse:

The WPATH Files themselves should be seen in a broader context of revelations and confessions from the whistleblowers and employees of the gender medicine industry itself. The UK government shut down its leading gender clinic at Tavistock Hospital after its own employees blew the whistle. A St. Louis gender clinician last year similarly blew the whistle. One of the founders of gender-affirming care in Europe recently denounced the overuse of drugs and surgeries. Dr. Erica Anderson has argued for years that too few guardrails protect children, adolescents, and vulnerable adults. Meanwhile, medical journals are publishing a growing number of scientific articles debunking the leading trans myths. A major Finland study found gender medicine to offer no benefits in terms of reducing suicide and suicidal feelings among people with gender dysphoria. And earlier this week, journalist Ben Ryan resurfaced a 2021 study that found that trans women who underwent genital surgery had twice as many suicide attempts after the surgery than before. Defenders of gender medicine are responding to these revelations. In response to the WPATH Files, StatNews claimed we had exaggerated the link between hormones and cancer in trans-identified natal females. But even a cursory review of the evidence shows that testosterone has already been linked to cancer. A 2020 paper in the Lancet found that a 17-year-old trans-identified natal female had developed liver tumors in connection to testosterone use. Although the research has been inconclusive (as we noted), another 2023 paper found multiple cases of liver tumors linked to testosterone use. What’s more, we were not the ones to make the cancer link from the WPATH Files – it was suggested by WPATH-affiliated doctors themselves. And it turns out that testosterone can cause far worse damage to livers than we had realized. The liver is a sexually dimorphic organ, meaning it exhibits major differences in males and females. […] One of the main reasons the trans craze is coming to an end is because of the coalition of feminists, conservatives, liberals, and non-ideological professionals, intellectuals, and activists who fought for years against it. We should feel gratitude toward these individuals, particularly those who suffered greatly for their service. Trans activists destroyed the careers of journalists, academics, administrators, and anyone else who stood in the way of their agenda to transform medicine, sports, prisons, and much else. People lost their jobs in universities worldwide, particularly in North America and Europe. And many of those same people fought heroically. While there are medical and political reasons why transgenderism is coming to an end, the underlying reason is that gender-affirming care has no basis in science. The idea that someone can change their biological sex is ungrounded from reality.

The science is speaking, and it’s rejecting this fugazi nonsense on gender. Shellenberger and Gutentag noted that it’s only a matter of time before Europe’s crackdown on transgender insanity is exported here. Let’s hope this is the start.

Here's an example of how this is undermining health care, folks.

