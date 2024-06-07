Bill Maher to Pro-Hamas Supporters: You Idiots Are Protesting the Wrong Apartheid

Last Friday, Bill Maher tore into the pro-Hamas activists who took over college campuses for most of the spring. It’s a commentary I’m surprised he hasn’t issued earlier, though he’s sprinkled his mockery and disdain for these little terrorists since the October 7 attacks. So, his new rule for these kids is that you can’t side with the people who carry on a dehumanizing and degrading regime against women without getting a taste of that medicine.

The HBO host encouraged these activists, applauding their idealism as they dismantled their encampments and absconded back to their internships at Goldman Sachs. The world would be poorer, just like their parents who dropped $300,000 on sending their kids to these idiot factories. They picked a cause, yes, but they “missed the boat by a f**king mile.”

Maher added the systemic failure seen with these ignorant kids takes a village and rests blame on our education system, over-indulgent parents, and social media. He also torched these little communists for protesting the wrong apartheid. They might have heard the word, especially when celebrities talk about past great leaders in civil rights— like Nelson Mandela—but as with anything touched by the far left, they drew the wrong conclusion.

Arab-Israelis have full citizenship, can vote, be elected to office, and serve in the judiciary—things not afforded to those in an actual apartheid state. The comedian quipped that these left-wing clowns heard the word, got excited, and pitched a tent.

Maher later listed the many ways in which the Muslim world subjugates, denigrates, and brutalizes women. Fifteen countries have laws where wives must obey their husbands. Similarly, there are laws where the wife must obtain the husband’s permission to study, work, and get health care. There is also no freedom of movement either. If a woman wants to go for a walk, she must obtain permission from a man.

Honor killings are so frequent that organizations, even rabidly anti-Israel ones like Amnesty International, can’t even put forward an accurate number. In the Me Too era, the Left is silent on the abhorrent law where a woman can be stoned to death for being raped. More than 650 million women today were married off as children.

So, if you want to block traffic, do it for gender apartheid.

The HBO host highlights why these issues aren’t top liberal action items—it’s because the oppressors aren’t white.

“I hate to have to be the one to break it to you kids, but non-white people can do bad things, too,” he said.

Maher added that white-on-black racism has been history’s most unpleasant scourges, “but also, it’s true that in today’s world, being non-white means you can get away with murder. So, good on you kids for following your instinct to protest social injustice. Just remember, when it comes to finding a cause, pulling your head out of you’re a** is an important right of passage.”