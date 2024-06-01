Watch Chris Cuomo Get Wrecked When He Brings Up Joe Rogan and Ivermectin

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo alleges to be vaccine injured after receiving the COVID shot that was rammed down our throats by the medical community and the liberal media. The COVID pandemic was an insane time when common sense was sacrificed for political purposes. It turns out the experts were wrong, and they have yet to apologize for subjecting us to science fiction and all-around nonsense over this virus. As it turned out, it can be treated like the seasonal flu, and Ivermectin is a perfectly appropriate drug to manage symptoms.

Advertisement

Chris Cuomo recently admitted that he had been injured by one of the COVID vaccines.



The guest on his show, a medical professional in research out of NYC, had also been injured after receiving the first and second dose of the Covid vaccine.



He describes how despite having a… pic.twitter.com/uxL5WpVLBA — Jeremy Mercier (@JermsGotRhythm) May 9, 2024

Joe Rogan was lambasted by CNN and the media for taking the “horse dewormer.” It was a weaponized talking point to use against anyone who was a vaccine skeptic. If you took Ivermectin, you were the looney folks. As it turns out, again, that wasn’t the case.

During a live recording of the PBD Podcast, Cuomo said he wasn’t happy about how Rogan was roasted by everyone for taking the drug when the UFC commentator contracted the virus during the pandemic. That’s when Dave Smith, a libertarian-leaning comedian and co-host of the podcast, boarded the ex-CNN anchor. Cuomo tried to deny he was part of the pitchfork and torch crowd, but Smith had the receipts:

Chris Cuomo gets absolutely bodied after he says he "didn't like what people did to Joe Rogan" when he came out in support of Ivermectin.



Cuomo: I didn't like what people did to Joe Rogan.



Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith): You literally did it.



Cuomo: No I didn't.



*Clip of Cuomo… pic.twitter.com/vhBWvNkbVD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 1, 2024

What an absolute body blow. CNN’s smearing of Rogan led to the top podcaster mulling a lawsuit against the network.

The New York Times had a lengthy article about the many Americans who’ve suffered severe side effects from the vaccine. The list includes medical professionals who, like many others, feel like the system isn’t addressing these stories seriously. The benchmarks for relief are steep, and the criterion is not explicitly stated.