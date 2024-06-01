The View's Sunny Hostin Thinks This Voter Bloc Will Save Biden
Insurrection: Pro-Hamas Supporters Tried to Seize Brooklyn Museum
Trade Association Planning to Give De Niro an Award Changed Its Mind After...
Medicaid's Mission Creep Is Hurting the Poor and Disabled
Living In a Free Society Is Not a Passive Endeavor
Wait Until You Hear Bill Maher's Crazy Theory About Trump and the 2024...
Biden Struggles to Put On Football Helmet As Entire KC Chiefs’ Team...
'Strongly Worded Statements Are Not Enough': GOP Senators Vow to Not Cooperate With...
Here's How George Soros' Son Wants Democrats to Refer to Trump Now
Good and Evil and the November Ballot
What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF...
The Hidden Message in Biden’s Morehouse College Speech
Schumer's Latest Giveaway To Climate Extremists
Why Do Despots Feel They Need Legitimacy?
Tipsheet

Watch Chris Cuomo Get Wrecked When He Brings Up Joe Rogan and Ivermectin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 01, 2024 2:05 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo alleges to be vaccine injured after receiving the COVID shot that was rammed down our throats by the medical community and the liberal media. The COVID pandemic was an insane time when common sense was sacrificed for political purposes. It turns out the experts were wrong, and they have yet to apologize for subjecting us to science fiction and all-around nonsense over this virus. As it turned out, it can be treated like the seasonal flu, and Ivermectin is a perfectly appropriate drug to manage symptoms. 

Advertisement

Joe Rogan was lambasted by CNN and the media for taking the “horse dewormer.” It was a weaponized talking point to use against anyone who was a vaccine skeptic. If you took Ivermectin, you were the looney folks. As it turns out, again, that wasn’t the case. 

During a live recording of the PBD Podcast, Cuomo said he wasn’t happy about how Rogan was roasted by everyone for taking the drug when the UFC commentator contracted the virus during the pandemic. That’s when Dave Smith, a libertarian-leaning comedian and co-host of the podcast, boarded the ex-CNN anchor. Cuomo tried to deny he was part of the pitchfork and torch crowd, but Smith had the receipts:

Recommended

On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Advertisement

What an absolute body blow. CNN’s smearing of Rogan led to the top podcaster mulling a lawsuit against the network. 

The New York Times had a lengthy article about the many Americans who’ve suffered severe side effects from the vaccine. The list includes medical professionals who, like many others, feel like the system isn’t addressing these stories seriously. The benchmarks for relief are steep, and the criterion is not explicitly stated.  

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Wait Until You Hear Bill Maher's Crazy Theory About Trump and the 2024 Election Sarah Arnold
What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
America Is Not Yet Rome, But Democrats Better Worry That It Is Going That Way Kurt Schlichter
'Strongly Worded Statements Are Not Enough': GOP Senators Vow to Not Cooperate With Democrats Rebecca Downs
CNN’s Senior Legal Analyst Pens Damning Article About the Trump Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Advertisement