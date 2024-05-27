Here's What Jason Kelce Told His Wife When She Was Talking About Harrison Butker's Speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has weathered the storm. The Super Bowl champion gave a controversial commencement address at Benedictine College earlier this month, triggering the Left for days. Butker, to his credit, has no regrets about the speech, which, while traditional, wasn’t extremist. It’s not to the Left’s liking, though not much is nowadays.

Advertisement

And given the media landscape, everyone from head coach Andy Reid to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, three names you shouldn’t be shocked to see in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the future, were forced to comment on it. Before we get into Travis’ response, his brother Jason Kelce, who recently retired after a Hall of Fame-worthy tenure as the centerpiece for the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, had a hilarious take on Butker’s speech. The two brothers featured this event on their podcast New Heights, where Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, was commenting about it, to which Kelce told his spouse he couldn’t process this speech right now, so get back in the kitchen and make him a sandwich (via Yahoo! Sports):

Jason Kelce's wife voiced her frustrations about Harrison Butker's speech; he responded:



"You're gonna need to go back in the kitchen and make me a sandwich." 💀



(Via @newheightshow) (h/t @jennaxkc)https://t.co/weA9UDo8OE https://t.co/hbRMXDFd5d — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2024

After hearing what Butker had to say, many women have come forward, slamming the NFL star and voicing their frustrations, including Kylie Kelce, wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. “Obviously, my wife — she was, I think, a little bit frustrated by some of the comments,” Jason said on his “New Heights” podcast, but in true Kelce fashion, he then said, “I said, ‘Listen, you’re gonna need to go back in the kitchen and make me a sandwich. [There’s] a game right now.’” Travis, who co-hosts the podcast with Jason, then completely lost it, laughing and hiding his face in his baseball cap.

Travis defended Butker as a person and teammate but said he doesn’t support his views outlined in his commencement address. Liking someone personally but not agreeing with them all the time is normal, something that the Left can’t grasp (via People):

Mentioning Patrick Mahomes' recent comments about the speech, Travis went on, "I think Pat said it best where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate." “He’s treated friends and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that’s how he treats everyone. When it comes down to his views and what he said at [Benedictine's] commencement speech, those are his," the tight end continued. "I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that’s just not who I am,” he added.

Okay, so can we all move on from this event, please?