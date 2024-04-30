Speaker Johnson's Leftist Bailout
NYPD Enters Columbia University to Clear Out Pro-Hamas Occupiers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 30, 2024 9:45 PM
Columbia University had enough. They tried reasoning with these pro-terrorist students. It failed. They gave a deadline for the camp to clear out—the students defied it. It’s now beyond administrative punishment for these pro-Hamas agitators, who were initially threatened with suspension. Now, they’re facing arrest. The university gave New York’s finest the greenlight to crack down on the pro-Hamas sect that’s created havoc for days. Police moved in around 9 PM (via NBC News):

 NYPD officers descended on Columbia University just after 9 p.m. and started clearing the encampment. Protesters just outside of campus were seen being placed in zip ties.

Special police units entered Hamilton Hall using a massive truck and a ramp, entering through a window. 

Columbia and Barnard students were urged by school officials to shelter in place.

Protesters stormed and occupied a building on Columbia University's main campus overnight, flying a Palestinian flag from Hamilton Hall after an NBC News reporter saw windows smashed and dozens of protesters entering the building. 

Students who are occupying the building face expulsion, a Columbia spokesperson said. Those occupying campus are being suspended. 

Fox News reports that tear gas was deployed, and ESU entered Hamilton Hall; the building students stormed and occupied a la January 6 last night. They temporarily took the custodians in the building hostage. The campus is on lockdown right now.

Columbia student radio is reporting the NYPD Emergency Services Unit is entering Hamilton Hall through windows. The building has been occupied by anti-Israel agitators since early Tuesday morning.  The officers are using a bearcat vehicle to enter through the second floor windows.   

[…] 

NYPD officers deployed tear gas on anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University, according to reports from WKCR radio. 

NYPD began moving in on protesters around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. 

They appeared to focus their efforts on clearing Hamilton Hall on campus. Protesters were occupying the building on Tuesday. 

Protesters were seen flying a Palestinian flag from a window. 

The student radio station reported that a person was seen on the ground outside the hall. 

A fire alarm was heard going off inside the building, according to the radio report. 

The university refused to divest from Israel. You can’t reason with terrorist or their supporters. It’s now time to put down this pro-Hamas rabble.

UPDATE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) unsurprisingly supports the terrorists:

UPDATE II: Wife of known terrorist is reportedly on campus.

UPDATE III: Hamilton Hall cleared. 

