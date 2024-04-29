Watch a Reporter Whiff on Who's At Fault for the Surge of Antisemitism on College Campuses

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry: the most antisemitic thing on college campuses is that—get this—presidents are so afraid of the GOP and their job security that it's “goaded” them into using Jews as political weapons. How far gone do you have to be here?

It’s not the openly antisemitic calls for Israel to be destroyed or for all Jews to die. It’s not the pro-Hamas propaganda that’s spread through colleges like a brushfire.

Hey, it’s not even the kids who bring the signs with the caption “final solution” on them, a reference to the Nazi Holocaust. It’s the Republican Party who are using college presidents to weaponize the Jewish vote or something.

As I wrote on Tuesday, the *most* antisemitic thing happening on college campuses right now is the fact that Republicans have goaded college presidents, who now fear for their jobs, into joining the GOP in using Jews as a political weapon. https://t.co/3GiYPd499Q pic.twitter.com/MdkWO5BxkO — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 26, 2024

It boggles the mind. Columbia University’s president said terrorism was another form of protest. I doubt she’s fearing for her job; none of these people fear that the GOP will strip them of their employment.

Hordes of pro-Hamas and antisemitic students screaming to kill all the Jews isn’t the most antisemitic thing; it’s the GOP. This post is truly something to behold.

The reactions to this post were brutal, but true:

