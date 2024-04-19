Based on the Preliminary Info About the Trump Trial Jurors, the Rigged Narrative Will Resonate Quickly

If the jury selection portion is any indication, we’re in for a helluva a show in the hush money trial Trump is facing concerning payments to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels…and I don’t mean that in a good way. It’s mixed. While this is the weakest case facing the former president concerning the legal circus he must navigate for the next couple of years; the courts could screw him here.

Spencer wrote yesterday that two jurors were dismissed by Judge Juan Merchan, one due to concerns about impartiality while the other was to be pressed about whether he answered the questionnaire truthfully. He never showed up to court per the judge’s request and was later summarily excused:

A female juror, "Juror #2," who works as an oncology nurse and had biographical details — including her occupation and other information from her responses to the juror questionnaire and its 42 multi-part questions — made public told the judge that she had "friends, colleagues, and family push things to my phone questioning my identity as a juror." "After sleeping on it overnight," Juror #2 told the court she "has concerns about her ability to be fair and impartial." […] Juror #4, a man who runs an IT business and said while answering the questionnaire that he finds Trump "fascinating," was asked to see Judge Merchan at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday after prosecutors said they have reason to believe he may not have answered the selection questions accurately. The D.A.'s office reportedly found records matching the juror's name that called the veracity of his statements into question, but Juror #4 did not show up to see the judge as requested.

Yet, didn’t we know an iceberg was going to hit here? One juror, who alleged to have never participated in political rallies or activism in 2020, was seen posting an Election Night video celebrating Donald Trump's defeat. Judge Merchan felt the woman could be impartial after looking into her eyes, despite the objections by Trump’s lawyers.

Jesse Waters had an extended commentary about the jury selection process, noting that one woman who was dismissed from jury duty rightly said that she felt she could be impartial despite her opinions about the man on trial. She added that anyone would have a position unless they lived in a cardboard box. Waters agreed, adding that this is why we don’t or shouldn’t have political trials in this country.

Anti-Trump activists tried to sneak onto the jury, which Trump’s lawyers discovered by doing a simple Google search. And yet, the liberal media fears conservatives will sneak onto the jury. If this is the game they will play, I hope one gets seated and wrecks the whole show for the prosecution.

The foreman is a salesman from Harlem who appears to get his news from various liberal and conservative outlets.

Juror #3 is a young Asian lawyer from Oregon; his corporate law firm features DEI advocacy on its homepage.

Juror #5 is a black woman in her 20s who doesn’t follow the news and didn’t know Trump was facing legal action. She lives in Harlem, is a teacher, is not married, and lives with her brother. She gets her news from Google and TikTok.

Juror #6 is a Disney employee. Her primary concern is that the trial might not end before September when her sister gets married.

Juror #7 is a middle-aged white guy who lives on the Upper East Side. He’s a lawyer whose firm supports DEI and ESG initiatives. He’s also an NPR listener.

By this pool, Trump is screwed, which is why the narrative that this trial is rigged will resonate and linger for many months ahead.