Israel Strikes Back

We have reports streaming in that Israel has launched retaliatory strikes against Iran. The United States has made it clear that its support for Israel is ironclad, though it wouldn’t support Israel’s counterattacks. The strikes come after Iran launched an unprecedented kamikaze drone and ballistic missile barrage from its soil last weekend.

We don't know the target or if there are any casualties, but ABC News through US officials are confirming that Israeli missiles have struck inside Iran.

U.S. Officials have Confirmed that Israeli Aircraft have Stuck a Location in Iran. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 19, 2024

Explosions so far have been reported in the last few minutes near the Cities of Isfahan and Natanz in Central Iran, which both contain Significant Facilities for the Iranian Nuclear Program. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 19, 2024

Following reports of large explosions in Iran, Iraq and Syria. Working to confirm and gather more information now. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 19, 2024

#BREAKING: Israeli missiles hit a site in Iran, according to ABC, citing a senior US official. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 19, 2024

BREAKING: Israel has conducted missile strikes on Iran — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 19, 2024

The Israeli military has conducted air strikes in Iran, a US military source tells ABC’s @MarthaRaddatz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 19, 2024

An Israeli missile strike targeted a site in Iran early Friday morning, according to ABC News. https://t.co/CQmbnnHqRy — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 19, 2024

🔴 Israeli missiles have struck a site inside of Iran - U.S. media reporthttps://t.co/6ZKroMGN7T pic.twitter.com/jZHPvQxRt7 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 19, 2024

The Jewish state had reportedly planned to carry out strikes against Iran over the past week but aborted these operations on at least two occasions.

NEW: Israel prepared for and then aborted retaliatory strikes against Iran on at least two nights this past week, three Israeli sources told ABC News.https://t.co/zTEzGcmFcb — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2024

UPDATE: One of the targets within Isfahan might have been an air base, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian State Media is reporting that tonight’s Airstrike by the Israel Air Force may have Targeted the 8th Tactical Airbase of the Iranian Air Force, within Isfahan International Airport, which contains multiple Squadrons of F-14 “Tomcat” Fighter Aircraft. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 19, 2024







