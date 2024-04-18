Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened...
'Doesn't Add Up': Israel Aid Bill Includes $9 Billion for Gaza 'Assistance'
News Outlets Mad at Trump Also Defy Judge’s Gag Order on Juror Information,...
Watch This Purple-Haired Democrat Demand for More Ukraine Funding In Massive Rant
MTG Introduces Strange Amendment As She Fights Ukraine Funding Package
Watch Josh Hawley Expose DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Release of Laken Riley's Accused...
Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Arrested Amid Anti-Israel Protests
12-Person Jury Has Been Selected In Trump Trial
GOP Congressman Warns the Biden Admin to Protect Its Own Citizens, Not Illegal...
The Difference Between Trump's Bodega Visit and Biden's Gas Station 'Photo-Op' Is Truly...
House Freedom Caucus Delivers Some Bad News for Speaker Johnson's Foreign Aid Bills
More Polls Mean More Economic Concerns for Biden
A ‘Squad’ Member’s Daughter Was Suspended From Her College for Participating in Anti-Israe...
It’s Never Too Late to Cut Taxes for Small Businesses
Tipsheet

Israel Strikes Back

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 18, 2024 9:30 PM
Townhall Media

We have reports streaming in that Israel has launched retaliatory strikes against Iran. The United States has made it clear that its support for Israel is ironclad, though it wouldn’t support Israel’s counterattacks. The strikes come after Iran launched an unprecedented kamikaze drone and ballistic missile barrage from its soil last weekend.

Advertisement

We don't know the target or if there are any casualties, but ABC News through US officials are confirming that Israeli missiles have struck inside Iran.

Recommended

Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Jewish state had reportedly planned to carry out strikes against Iran over the past week but aborted these operations on at least two occasions. 

***

UPDATE: One of the targets within Isfahan might have been an air base, according to Iranian state media.



Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland? Matt Vespa
Watch Josh Hawley Expose DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Release of Laken Riley's Accused Killer Rebecca Downs
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Google Doesn’t Want You to Read This Spencer Brown
The Difference Between Trump's Bodega Visit and Biden's Gas Station 'Photo-Op' Is Truly Remarkable Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland? Matt Vespa
Advertisement