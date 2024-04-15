Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack
A Saudi Official Has a Theory on Who Really Started the Gaza War...
Illinois Mayor Tried to Play the Race Card at a Community Meeting. There...
Stop Telling People to Only Vote on Election Day
An Utterly Laughable Hypocrisy
GOP Senators Respond to Schumer's Message of Support to Israel
After Iran's Attack on Israel, Kennedy Offers Advice to Biden
Stephanopoulos Gets Into Testy Exchange With Sununu Over Support for Trump
The World Needs Peacemaker Trump Again
Big Tech Is Manipulating Us Even More Now, Despite the Pushback
America’s Moral Authority Is at Stake in Gaza
Actions Biden Should but Will Never Take to Neutralize Iran
What Happened Over the Skies of Israel Was Extraordinary
Biden Selling Out Your Healthcare to Global Bureaucrats
Tipsheet

Iran's Assault on Israel Makes This Move by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Look Even Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 15, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Iran attacked Israel over the weekend with a massive missile and kamikaze drone barrage that was largely intercepted by Israeli anti-aircraft and ballistic missile systems, along with the help from British and American forces. Saudi Arabian military assets were also involved in taking down drones. All 36 cruise missiles were shot down, along with 103 out of 117 ballistic missiles launched at Israel. Seven did manage to strike within Israeli territory. But let’s go back further to the barrage of rocket attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah. 

Advertisement

The Iron Dome has been instrumental in saving innocent Israeli lives. And this recent assault should be a reminder that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her ilk should be shamed for voting against funding this weapon system in 2021. Ocasio-Cortez cried when this appropriation passed (via NYT): 

Recommended

Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The House … overwhelmingly approved $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, after a debate that exposed bitter divisions among Democrats over U.S. policy toward one of its closest allies. 

The vote was 420 to 9 to help Israel replace missile interceptors used during heavy fighting in a devastating rocket and missile war with the Palestinians in May, reflecting the widespread bipartisan support in Congress for Jerusalem that has persisted for decades. 

But the lopsided vote came only after days of acrimony between progressives who have accused Israel of human rights abuses and other lawmakers, including party leaders, who said they were appalled and astonished by their colleagues’ refusal to fund a defense system to protect Israeli civilians. 

Bitter recriminations over the measure spilled onto the House floor … as some progressive Democrats who were opposed called Israel an “apartheid state” and proponents hurled accusations of antisemitism. By the end, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a vocal critic of Israel who had come under scathing criticism from pro-Israel activists for refusing to back the measure, was in tears after switching her “no” vote to “present.”

Advertisement

Oh, enough with the crocodile tears—your stand barely got 10 votes. Lady, you knew your opposition to this bill would fail. This system has saved lives from blood-thirsty radical Islamic terrorists, who appear to be the core constituents of Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

It makes AOC look horrible, but will she care? Probably not. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack Katie Pavlich
Illinois Mayor Tried to Play the Race Card at a Community Meeting. There Was One Big Problem. Matt Vespa
A Saudi Official Has a Theory on Who Really Started the Gaza War and Why Matt Vespa
Stop Telling People to Only Vote on Election Day Kurt Schlichter
After Iran's Attack on Israel, Kennedy Offers Advice to Biden Leah Barkoukis
After Bombshell Revelations, Ted Cruz Demands NPR Funding Be Eliminated Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack Katie Pavlich
Advertisement