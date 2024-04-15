Iran's Assault on Israel Makes This Move by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Look Even Worse

Iran attacked Israel over the weekend with a massive missile and kamikaze drone barrage that was largely intercepted by Israeli anti-aircraft and ballistic missile systems, along with the help from British and American forces. Saudi Arabian military assets were also involved in taking down drones. All 36 cruise missiles were shot down, along with 103 out of 117 ballistic missiles launched at Israel. Seven did manage to strike within Israeli territory. But let’s go back further to the barrage of rocket attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah.

Of the 331 missiles and drones launched by Iran at Israel:



- 185 out of 185 Kamikaze Drones were shot down



- 103 out of 110 Ballistic Missiles were shot down



- 36 out of 36 Cruise Missiles were shot down



- 7 Ballistic Missile impacts have been recorded on Israeli territory — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2024

The Iron Dome has been instrumental in saving innocent Israeli lives. And this recent assault should be a reminder that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her ilk should be shamed for voting against funding this weapon system in 2021. Ocasio-Cortez cried when this appropriation passed (via NYT):

AOC crying after the US approved funding for Israel's Iron Dome in 2021.



The Iron Dome has stopped over 10,000 rockets fired into Israel since October 7th, saving hundreds of thousands of lives.

pic.twitter.com/YEZUKae4Tm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2024

Israel's Iron Dome Missile Defense system has shown us once again how many lives it saves.



Which members of Congress voted AGAINST Iron Dome funding?



👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2GvORZbdR4 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 14, 2024

The House … overwhelmingly approved $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, after a debate that exposed bitter divisions among Democrats over U.S. policy toward one of its closest allies. The vote was 420 to 9 to help Israel replace missile interceptors used during heavy fighting in a devastating rocket and missile war with the Palestinians in May, reflecting the widespread bipartisan support in Congress for Jerusalem that has persisted for decades. But the lopsided vote came only after days of acrimony between progressives who have accused Israel of human rights abuses and other lawmakers, including party leaders, who said they were appalled and astonished by their colleagues’ refusal to fund a defense system to protect Israeli civilians. Bitter recriminations over the measure spilled onto the House floor … as some progressive Democrats who were opposed called Israel an “apartheid state” and proponents hurled accusations of antisemitism. By the end, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a vocal critic of Israel who had come under scathing criticism from pro-Israel activists for refusing to back the measure, was in tears after switching her “no” vote to “present.”

Oh, enough with the crocodile tears—your stand barely got 10 votes. Lady, you knew your opposition to this bill would fail. This system has saved lives from blood-thirsty radical Islamic terrorists, who appear to be the core constituents of Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

It makes AOC look horrible, but will she care? Probably not.