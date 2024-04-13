Iran Has Begun Its Attack on Israel
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Had the Perfect Sentence to Sum Up His Politics Nowadays

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 13, 2024 3:30 PM

Bill Maher delivered another biting commentary directed at his side of the aisle. He warned liberals that their niche pet projects are increasingly becoming outliers in society and that they can no longer use Europe as an example for implementing like-minded policies here. The comedian offered a warning: there is such a thing as going too far to the Left.

Liberals see Canada as the political Eden of the north—the manifestation of blue state policies that permitted abortion, gun control, and universal health care. Maher joked that it was one of those nations that every leftist wished to live in someday, besides Gaza. He also shattered that illusion by pointing out that Canada’s unemployment rate is double that of the United States, 14 of the 15 cities with the worst air pollution in North America reside in Canada, and access to health care is ranked dead among high-income countries despite spending 13.3 percent of its economy on it. 

The comedian said that while he loved Canada and the Canadian people, it does have its many issues. It’s not perfect, and they should serve as a warning sign for what could happen in America. 

“The moral of that tale is, ‘Yes, you can go too far left. And when you do, you wind up pushing the people in the middle to the right…Canada is what American voters think happens when there’s no one putting a check on extreme wokeness,'” he added. 

Maher then cites the lunacy surrounding a transgender Canadian shop teacher, Kayla Lemieux, who’s now back to being a guy who had a massive bust, and it was the school who opted to protect this person over the students. The liberal commentator succinctly summarized his position when discussing liberalism and conservatism: one is considered the pedal, while the other is the brakes. While he aligns more with the gas pedal, he’s not for driving off a cliff. 

The HBO host detailed at length how the United States is now alone in the transgender craze. The United Kingdom ended puberty blockers for minors throughout the National Health Service. Maher said the NHS also announced they would " stop fumbling with children’s private because that’s Prince Andrew’s job.” France and Scandinavia have also joined, putting the kibosh on the gender mutilation stuff. 

“The far left, which always liked to use, ‘well, Europe does it’—yeah, no, that doesn’t work on this one anymore, or on immigration,” he added. 

Maher saved the best for last, noting how Sweden allowed migrants to pour into the country, which led to 20 percent of the nation’s population being foreign-born, the deterioration of its education system, and the highest rate of gang killings. It’s led to the far right taking over the political system. The Real Time host torched the liberal reaction, which is to scream racism.

“Blaming immigrants for the rising crime rate is racist. Yeah, but is it true? Of course, it's true,” Maher added. Noting that it’s not a coincidence that the quality of life went down when Somali gangs arrived, starting a drug war involving hand grenades. 

“Calling it racist doesn’t solve the problem. It hands future elections to someone who will solve the problem and who I promise you’re not going to like,” Maher concluded, which led to an image of Trump appearing. 

So, he torched both sides, sure, but again, more of the fire was directed at runaway progressivism. 

***

Last Note: Maher's commentary on abortion was, well, pretty nasty. Apparently, even his liberal audience didn't think it was tasteful:

