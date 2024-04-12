Adios: Latinx Has Been Retired By Another Manufactured Woke Term That's Even Stupider

You all know the term “Latinx,” right? It was used non-stop by white progressives, much to the irritation of actual Hispanics. It was the red flag that a woke zombie was in the vicinity. It never caught on; no actual Latino ever used the term because it’s a college campus lexicon that no real people speak. It’s manufactured language, but the Left keeps trying to make up new words and, in the process, drifts further into insanity.

The way you know how “Latinx” was a miserable failure is that the Left is trying to reboot this silly dialect, replacing it was “Latine.” Yeah, I don’t know what the hell that is either (via Axios):

"Latine," a gender-neutral way to describe or refer to people with Latino origins, is surging in popularity on university campuses, in museums, and among researchers and media. The big picture: Catch-all terms like Hispanic or Latino have come under scrutiny for blurring important nuances and presenting a large part of the U.S. population as a monolith. Latine is "part of a movement centered on wanting to build and foster an inclusive community," says Carlos Zavala, vice president at consulting firm Whiteboard Advisors, which has used the term in reports from its work with tech and education groups. 41% of U.S. Latinos in the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo say they are comfortable with Latine.

“Pendejo” and “pinche cabrón” are also surging in popularity to refer to people who use terms like "Latinx" or “Latine” https://t.co/IwbuW4RtFe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 11, 2024

I would bet my mortgage it is not, in fact, “surging in popularity” and this is just an elaborate effort by progressive activists to avoid admitting they were wrong. https://t.co/Q67HDp9I93 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 11, 2024

It’s “surging.” No one believes that. Stop trying to make simple things a byzantine project, but, alas, that’s the core of every liberal’s being—being so wrapped up in the trivial that they turn themselves into mental headcases.