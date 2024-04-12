White House Slammed for Repeating a 'Talking Point That Refuses to Die'
Israel Braces for a Large Scale Attack
The Democrat’s Witch-Hunt Against Conservatives Just Ramped Up
The First Black Swan
President Biden's Narrative About the Formula Shortage Just Got Debunked
Guess What Happened When an Illegal Alien on the Terror Watchlist Was Caught...
Senate Republicans Issue a Warning to Chuck Schumer
Biden Campaign Caught Doing Something It Attacked Trump for Doing
Wildlife Agency Strays From Conservation With Climate-Centric Refuge Rule
In the Age of AI, One City Still Relies on Obsolete Technology to...
Remember How Jewish Students Were Stuck in Library During Pro-Hamas Rally? They're Suing.
Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office?
This Poll on Latinos Is Not Good News for Biden
Kari Lake's Stance on Abortion Is Here
Tipsheet

Adios: Latinx Has Been Retired By Another Manufactured Woke Term That's Even Stupider

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 12, 2024 2:05 PM

You all know the term “Latinx,” right? It was used non-stop by white progressives, much to the irritation of actual Hispanics. It was the red flag that a woke zombie was in the vicinity. It never caught on; no actual Latino ever used the term because it’s a college campus lexicon that no real people speak. It’s manufactured language, but the Left keeps trying to make up new words and, in the process, drifts further into insanity.

Advertisement

The way you know how “Latinx” was a miserable failure is that the Left is trying to reboot this silly dialect, replacing it was “Latine.” Yeah, I don’t know what the hell that is either (via Axios): 

"Latine," a gender-neutral way to describe or refer to people with Latino origins, is surging in popularity on university campuses, in museums, and among researchers and media. 

The big picture: Catch-all terms like Hispanic or Latino have come under scrutiny for blurring important nuances and presenting a large part of the U.S. population as a monolith. 

Latine is "part of a movement centered on wanting to build and foster an inclusive community," says Carlos Zavala, vice president at consulting firm Whiteboard Advisors, which has used the term in reports from its work with tech and education groups. 

41% of U.S. Latinos in the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo say they are comfortable with Latine. 

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement

It’s “surging.” No one believes that. Stop trying to make simple things a byzantine project, but, alas, that’s the core of every liberal’s being—being so wrapped up in the trivial that they turn themselves into mental headcases.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Israel Braces for a Large Scale Attack Katie Pavlich
Are We Supposed to Feel Bad for This Woman? Because She Got What She Deserved. Matt Vespa
Senate Republicans Issue a Warning to Chuck Schumer Spencer Brown
President Biden's Narrative About the Formula Shortage Just Got Debunked Spencer Brown
DEI Cronyism and Woke Grifters Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement